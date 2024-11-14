Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh couple were revisited by Location Location Location’s Kirsty and Phil on the hit Channel 4 property show last night.

The show went back to September 2020 when Edinburgh couple Zoe and Jason were helped by the TV show’s property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer to find a home in the city.

The couple, who had recently returned to the Scottish Capital with their two daughters Iris, 11, and Amalie, 13, after spending 10 years in Hong Kong, had an ideal budget of £850,000, but up to £1 million, to find their dream family home, They had their heart set on buying in Stockbridge, where they were renting at the time.

Phil and Kirstie took the couple to see properties in Stockbridge as well as Inverleith, Ravelston and Blackhall. Training coach Zoe and financial adviser Jason fell in love with the Blackhall property, a four-bedroom Victorian end terrace home in need of some modernisation, and a garden that offered scope for an extension, with an asking price of offers over £650,000.

After going back to Blackhall for a second look, Zoe and Jason then made a cash offer of £625,000 for the fixer-upper, with plans to fully renovate and extend the property. After an anxious wait to hear back from the seller’s agent their bid was accepted and “now the hard work begins” said the couple.

Returning to see the couple nearly three years later in May 2023, Phil was delighted to see what Zoe and Jason had done with their Edinburgh property purchase following an 18-month £375,000 renovation.

The couple had added a smart new driveway, transformed the downstairs area by knocking down the old kitchen and dining room and extending to the side and back to make way for a a spectacular new modern open plan kitchen and living area.

They also added a new downstairs luxury bathroom, a compact utility room, a spare bedroom and a beautifully styled living room crammed with period features.

Jason told Phil: “We’ve tried to stay very true to the house. So that’s the old house through the front, we’ve tried to keep that more traditional, and obviously coming into a more modern, liveable space, so we’ve got the benefit of both.”

The garden had been excavated to create the extension at the back of the Blackhall property, with the bedrooms also transformed and a modern en-suite added to the master bedroom. Work was also carried out on the roof, windows, heating and electrics.

With both Zoe and Jason working from home, the couple created an office for Zoe inside the property and a modern garden pod for Jason to work in peace.

When asked by Phil how the renovation went, Zoe replied: “I think it’s a bit like childbirth. You’ve forgotten some of the pain as we’ve moved on, now that we’re so happy being here, but yeah, I mean, it’s a lot to do when you’re working and have children and life and everything else. But we love it here.”

Phil remarked: “You’re both beaming, as you should be, it’s sensational. It’s lovely, you should be really proud. Even I’m proud of you.”

In a voiceover section, he added: “It’s hard to see where Zoe and Jason put a foot wrong with this renovation. Every single room has been well thought out and impeccably finished.”

Last night’s Location Location Location is available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.