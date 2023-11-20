Colourful celebrations in Edinburgh for annual Indian celebrations

Edinburgh Diwali returned to Scotland’s capital city on Sunday with a colourful and vibrant parade full of marching bands, dancers and a heady mix of Scottish and Indian music and entertainment, helping locals forget the drab Scottish weather.

A spectacular fireworks finale closed the annual celebration in Edinburgh of the triumph of light over darkness, after a vibrant and colourful procession through the city centre featuring pipe bands, Bhangra dancers, folk dancers, and dance performances on Castle Street and The Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens.

Over 300 performers took part this year, with more than 5,000 people enjoying the parade, music, performances and delicious food on offer at the Diwali celebrations in Edinburgh this year.

Colombian dance group El Encanto on the Edinburgh Diwali parade on George Street.

Dance groups including Dance Ihayami, Bollyfeat, Classsical Confluence and Dance@Studio21 presented Indian, Scottish, and fusion performances here at Castle Street and the Ross Bandstand.

These Indian dancers took part in the Edinburgh Diwali celebrations on Sunday, in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle at Castle Street.

The Edinburgh Diwali Parade started from St Andrew Square before heading along George Street to Castle Street headed by the Scottish Regiment Band together with the Stockbridge Pipe Band, Glencorse Pipe Band and the Edinburgh Noise Society.