Edinburgh Diwali 2023: 12 colourful pictures as Diwali parade and celebrations held in Edinburgh
Edinburgh Diwali returned to Scotland’s capital city on Sunday with a colourful and vibrant parade full of marching bands, dancers and a heady mix of Scottish and Indian music and entertainment, helping locals forget the drab Scottish weather.
A spectacular fireworks finale closed the annual celebration in Edinburgh of the triumph of light over darkness, after a vibrant and colourful procession through the city centre featuring pipe bands, Bhangra dancers, folk dancers, and dance performances on Castle Street and The Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens.
Over 300 performers took part this year, with more than 5,000 people enjoying the parade, music, performances and delicious food on offer at the Diwali celebrations in Edinburgh this year.