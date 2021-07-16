Edinburgh Dungeon giving away free tickets to anyone sharing Mary Queen of Scots namesake
Scotland's most tragic monarch has been brought to life as part of Edinburgh Dungeon’s terrifying new show - Mary Queen of Scots: The Cursed Crown.
As the Queen experienced brutal betrayal throughout her reign, the popular city attraction has decided to celebrate the people that stayed royally loyal to her majesty, her Ladies in Waiting – all of whom were also called Mary.
Guests blessed with their name can enter the dungeon for free on opening day this weekend.
The spooky show, which was first launched by Edinburgh Dungeon on January 26, 2019 is back by popular demand.
Ready to terrify new visitors the 70-minute-long tour will return to Edinburgh on Saturday, July 17, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
General manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon Kathryn Angel said: "We can’t wait to bring back the spooky show that celebrates the doomed story of Scotland’s most iconic royal; it is sure to blow people’s heads off – no offence to Mary herself. ”