Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

As the Queen experienced brutal betrayal throughout her reign, the popular city attraction has decided to celebrate the people that stayed royally loyal to her majesty, her Ladies in Waiting – all of whom were also called Mary.

Guests blessed with their name can enter the dungeon for free on opening day this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Queen of Scots ready to terrify at new city show.

The spooky show, which was first launched by Edinburgh Dungeon on January 26, 2019 is back by popular demand.

Ready to terrify new visitors the 70-minute-long tour will return to Edinburgh on Saturday, July 17, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

General manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon Kathryn Angel said: "We can’t wait to bring back the spooky show that celebrates the doomed story of Scotland’s most iconic royal; it is sure to blow people’s heads off – no offence to Mary herself. ”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.