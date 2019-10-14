Edinburgh Dungeons offers two guests the chance to spend Halloween night in the 'torture chamber'

Two horror-lovers will get the chance to stay the night in a custom made coffin bed

Available exclusively on Booking.com and accommodating up to two people, the guests will start off their Halloween experience with a complimentary dinner at the Hard Rock Café, before joining the last Dungeons tour of the day.

In the immersive walk-through experience guests will experience tales from Edinburgh’s dark history which includes ‘The White Lady – Bloody Revenge’ ghost show, detailing the story of 17th century murderess Lady Christian Nimmo, running exclusively over Halloween.

The guests will participate in a seance with a professional medium and Ouija board.

Guests will then be taken to the Torture Chamber for the night where they will sleep in custom-built coffin beds for the night complete with their own skeleton pyjamas and slippers.

A bedtime story with the Dungeon’s Black Jester, served with a dram of whisky will follow shortly before midnight, leaving guests ready for any ghostly happenings that may ensue as the night progresses.

“Located in one of the scariest settings in the UK, we are so excited to offer our customers a chance to experience the Séance Sleepover, where guests are sure to witness a few bumps in the night!”

Stuart Jarman, general manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon says: “Here at The Edinburgh Dungeon we pride ourselves on dishing out scary fun all day long to visitors who love the thrills of our immersive underground journey through history.

“However, few would brave the depths and darkness of the Dungeon after hours where there is no guarantee who, or what, our overnight guests may meet! We wish the lucky pair who book this unique stay the best of luck.”

A complimentary breakfast will also be provided at Motel One Hotel the next morning.

The Séance Sleepover is priced at £66.60 for the one night stay on 31 October.