Daniel Sloss is among the acts confirmed to appear at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More than 190 shows have been confirmed in this year’s programme, with many of the major venues starting to sell tickets already.

Operators have also begun to unveil new initiatives to help artists meet the costs of performing at the festival, which will bringing back its official app after its controversial absence in 2022.

The Stand Comedy Cub said it had decided to drop its venue hire costs and peg ticket prices to maintain its ethos of offering a “fair deal” to artists.

As well as Danny Bhoy, its expanded line-up will feature Gareth Waugh, Jo Caulfield, Marjolein Robertson, Ada Campe and Robin Grainger, the stand-up who became an internet sensation last year after performing a gig to a lone audience member.

Susie McCabe, Jason Byrne, Frank Skinner, and Gyles Brandreth are all part of Assembly’s programme, which will also feature magician Dom Chambers, the Sexy Circus Sideshow, the 360 Allstars and The Bubble Show.

Underbelly’s line-up will include the return of hit cabaret show La Clique. The venue is also doubling the prize money on offer to the three winners of its Untapped Award, which supports new theatre work at the Fringe.

Further releases of Fringe tickets are planned on 30 March and 11 May ahead of the festival’s official programme launch on 8 June.Summerhall will be giving audiences the opportunity pay an extra £2 on top of each ticket which will go straight to the artists in its programme.

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “The whole Fringe community has been working behind the scenes to prepare for the festival for months now, but having actual shows to browse and book makes the build up to this year’s Fringe that bit more tangible.

“The Fringe is made possible due to a cast of thousands – artists, audiences, venue staff, industry, media, sponsors, partners and local businesses.