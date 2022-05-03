Broadcaster and commentator Iain Dale will be joining forces with the Pleasance to host two talk shows at the Fringe.

The “in conversation” events, which will also feature the likes of Owen Jones, Ruth Davidson, Diane Abbott, Dame Mary Beard, David Starkey, Rory Bremner and Rory Stewart as guests.

The latest Pleasance line-up also includes a show expected to lampoon Prime Minister Boris Johnson which is billed as “one illicit party you won’t want to miss.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is due to appear at this year's Fringe. Picture: Leon Neal

Harry Kershaw will appear in Boris III, which is described as a “possible origin story for one of the most colourful and divisive figures in modern British politics.”

Dale, who is best-known for his appearances on LBC Radio, will be staging his All Talk show and live editions of For The Many, the podcast he hosts with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, at the Pleasance’s EICC venue in August.

Dale, who interviewed Nicola Sturgeon when his “All Talk” show was staged at the Fringe in 2019, is in talks with the First Minister about another appearance this year. It is hoped that another “very senior Conservative politician” will also be in the final line-up.

Dale said: “I’m not going to say that politics is the new rock and roll but live events are attracting really good audiences and selling out all across the UK now.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be appearing at this year's Fringe. Picture: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

“I think there’s a real appetite at the moment for good, honest political debate and conversation.

“The fact that I’ve been able to attract all of these reasonably big names shows you that they see events as something they really want to do. They’re not really getting very much out of it apart from exposure, but they all want to come.

“The proof of the pudding will be in the eating, but I’d have thought a good number of this year's events will sell out.

“I decided to make the line-up a bit more political and less entertainment-oriented this year, as there’s probablly enough people doing that.

Broadcaster Iain Dale will be hosting 'in conversation' events with some of the biggest names in British politics at the Fringe.

“I was very much dipping my toe in the water the last time I was at the Fringe in 2019 – I was thinking it would all go terribly wrong and no-one would turn up. But I knew from the first show that it would work.

“I was really happy that Nicola Sturgeon did the show the last time, as I hadn’t met her before and wondered whether her advisors would think it was a good idea.

"But from my point of view it really worked out and she showed a really human side to herself, so hopefully we can get her on again.”

The Pleasance programme will also feature former Eastenders star Tony Coventry lifting the lid on life in the soap, while Arthur Bostrom, who was known to millions from his starring role in 'Allo 'Allo, will appear in the murder mystery Are You Being Murdered?

Prime Minister Boris Jonhnson is expected to be lampooned in Henry Kershaw's Fringe show Boris III. Image: Charles Peattie