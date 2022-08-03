Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Maverick theatre and comedy producer honoured with new award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The David Johnson Emerging Talent Award, which is expected to be the biggest cash prize at the festival this year, has been created in honour of the colourful figure, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 60.

He worked with the likes of Stewart Lee, Stephen Fry, Steve Coogan, Fascinating Aida, Sue Perkins and Alexei Sayle.

His best-known stage shows included Trainspotting, Disco Pigs, Fever Pitch, the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow and Puppetry of the Penis.

A team of scouts led by arts journalist Helen Hawkins will be looking for the best new unknown act at the Fringe.

The winner will be presented with the award at an hour-long comedy, cabaret and variety show on 28 August, which will celebrate the life of Johnson, who passed away in December 2020. Fascinating Aida star Dillie Keane and Stewart Lee are expected to perform at the launch event for the award.

Born in Derbyshire, Johnson started working in the music industry in the late 1980s, with Tina Turner and Dionne Warwck among the acts he did PR for. He began publicising events for the Terrence Higgins Trust, the HIV and sexual health charity, which saw him work with Stephen Fry, Alan Rickman and Ruby Wax.

Working initially with business partner Mark Goucher, Johnson produced shows by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, Bill Hills, Steven Berkoff, Jackie Clune and former Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren.

A spokeswoman for the award said: “David Johnson (DJ) was a fixture on the Fringe for over 30 years.

"DJ's ‘fringe finds’ included Graham Norton, Puppetry of the Penis, and bars that were still open at breakfast time. He produced scores of shows on (and off) the Fringe including The Rubberbandits, Sue Perkins, Alfie Brown, Fascinating Aida, The Reduced Shakespeare Company, Malcolm McLaren, Stewart Lee, Alexei Sayle, Christeene, Kim Noble, Sandi Toksvig, Marc Almond, Mark Ravenhill and many others.

"He was a trustee of the Pleasance Theatre Trust and an associate artist at Soho Theatre, but he was mostly known for his raucous laughter, his generosity of wallet and his unnerving ability to spot an unexpected hit.

"His flair for commercial theatre was matched by - and often combined with - his fervent support for new and emerging artists. The award will be made that that spirit.”

Fry said: “This prize will keep DJ’s flame fiercely leaping.”

At the time of Johnson’s death, Keane said: “He was possessed of absolute theatrical nous and intellectual curiosity: a stalwart champion of the new, the marginal and the edgy, DJ loved performance that had the power to shock, but only so long as it was true.”

Perkins said: “His enthusiasm became your enthusiasm. His optimism became the engine of the work. If he believed in you, you felt like you could fly."