Edinburgh Festival Fringe receives £1.5m public funding boost to help it bounce back from pandemic

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will mark its 75th anniversary in 2022. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell

The event has been awarded one of the biggest grants from more than £54 million handed out by arts agency Creative Scotland since the start of this year.

The International Festival and the film festival were also given extra financial help of £250,000 and £270,000 respectively to help them return this year, the 75th anniversary of the festivals.

The Fringe Society, which has secured new funding to the tune of £1,580,000, has been lobbying for a significant increase in financial support for the event before and after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival in 2020.

Chief executive Shona McCarthy has previously made the case for sustained government funding of £1.5 million for the event, which has been the biggest arts festival in the world for decades.

The society, which oversees the running of the event, including its box office, artists and performers’ centre and the publication of its programme, was left dismayed after suffering a 100 per cent cut in its direct own funding from Creative Scotland in 2017.

The Scottish Government has, however, put more than half a million pounds to support Scottish artists and companies to put on work at the Fringe’s Made in Scotland showcase in recent years.

More than 2000 shows have already been registered for this year’s Fringe, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the event.

The government confirmed a £65 million recovery programme for the country’s festivals, events and arts venues in January after the new Omicron variant forced the cancellation or postponement of hundreds of shows and events over the festive season.

Creative Scotland said 6200 different awards worth £54 million had been shared by arts organisations, events, venues and freelancers. The quango said it was able to support 93 per cent of all applications it received.

Capital Theatres, the operators of Edinburgh’s Capital and Kings theatres, was awarded just over £1 million, and the Ambassador Theatre Group, which runs the Edinburgh Playhouse and the King’s and Theatre Royal received £1.45 million.

Other grants included £268,000 for concert promoters DF Concerts, £111,914 for Underbelly, the organisers of Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations, and £87,000 for Unique Events, the organisers of Edinburgh’s Burns and Beyond Festival.

Culture and Sport Glasgow, the company which runs Glasgow’s Celtic Connections musical festival, which was badly affected by restrictions during its first week, received £600,000.

Among the bands and musicians to receive financial help were Mogwai, Skerryvore, Niteworks, Elephant Sessions, Tide Lines, Fatherson, Iona Fyfe, Jill Jackson, Arab Strap, Skipinnish and Breabach.

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “This funding has reached individuals and organisations across the length and breadth of Scotland.

“We know from our conversations with individuals and organisations working in culture and the creative industries that this funding has been a life-line in sustaining them through the challenges of the pandemic and the period of recovery.”