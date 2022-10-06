Staff at the film festival and the Filmhouse cinemas in Edinburgh and Aberdeen were delivered the bombshell news this morning.

The administators said 102 workers had immediately been made redundant.

A “perfect storm” of reduced audiences due to the pandemic, rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis are being blamed for the demise of the Centre for the Moving image.

The Centre for the Moving Image runs both the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse cinema. Picture: Aleksandra Janiak

Most Popular

Its trustees said the “unprecedented” combination and scale of the current challenges had left them with no option but to take immediate action.

The move to bring in administrators casts a huge doubt over the future of the EIFF, the world’s oldest continually-running festival, which has attracted the likes of Sir Sean Connery, Gene Kelly, Jacques Tati, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, David Cronenberg, Cate Blanchett and Clint Eastwood since it was launched in 1947.

The administators, FRP Advisor, said they would be seeking to transfer the EIFF brand and trademark and were “hopeful” the CMI’s assets would attract the interest of businesses already operating in the film industry or entrepreneurs looking to enter it.

The CMI is one of the most heavily-subsidised arts organisations in Scotland, with more than £1.5 million in annual grants from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and the councils in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Filmouse has been one of the main venues used for the Edinburgh International Film Festival venues since it opened in 1978. Picture: Chris Scott

However the CMI board's statement set out “a perfect storm of external impacts which have created an environment in which it is unsustainable to continue.”

These include an expected rise in its enery bills of around £200,000 over the next 12 months, and the combination of eight years of “standstill funding” with a “highly uncertain” outlook, which has made financial planning “almost impossible” after March.

The administrators have been called in weeks after the festival celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its long-time base, the Filmhouse on Lothian Road, marked its 40th anniversary in 2018. The CMI took over the Belmont in Aberdeen, which has a cinematic heritage dating back to 1898, in 2014.

Creative director Kristy Matheson was appointed to lead the Edinburgh International Film Festival into a new era. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Plans to create a new home for the EIFF and the Filmhouse in the heart of Festival Square, near Lothian Road, were announced in March 2020, just weeks before the Covid pandemic shut down venues and events.

Architect Richard Murphy’s vision for the site, opposite the Usher Hall, triggered protests from heritage watchdogs and the scheme, which had not secured any funding to get it off the ground, was sent back to the drawing board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh Filmhouse has faced more competition in the city since the Everyman chain opened at the new St James Quarter in April.

The CMI, which was set up in 2010 to run both the EIFF and the Edinburgh Filmhouse, has been led by chief executive Ken Hay.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among the VIP guests at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Kristy Matheson was lured to Edinburgh from her role as director of film at Australia’s national museum of screen culture to become the CMI’s creative director to oversee the return of the film festival this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leading Scottish legal figure, Alastair Morrison, was appointed as the new chair of the CMI's board of trustees just over a year ago.

A statement issued on behalf of the trustees stated: "The charity is facing the perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs, alongside reduced trade due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

"The combination and scale of these challenges is unprecedented and means that there was no option but to take immediate action."

The trustees said the administrators would be working with Creative Scotland and Aberdeen and Edinburgh councils to explore “what options there are for the future of the individual elements of the charity’s work and supporting staff through the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trustees added: “We have been proud to have led the CMI through incredibly challenging times, and in particular during the worst days of the pandemic.

Actor Paul Mescal was among the stars who appeared on the red carpet at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

"Unfortunately, the combination of sharply increasing energy and other costs, together with both the lasting impacts of the pandemic and the rapidly emerging cost of living crisis affecting cinema attendances, means that we have had no other option but to appoint administrators at this time.

“We would like to put on record our immense gratitude to the entire staff team whose passion for film as an artform and for the audiences and communities we work with and serve has remained undented by the challenges of recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re fully aware that this will be an exceptionally stressful time for them.”

City council leader Cammy Day, said: “Like many people across the city and beyond, I’m absolutely devastated to hear the Filmhouse has gone into administration.

"A much loved and iconic cultural institution since it opened in the 1970s, we’re at risk of losing not only an independent cinema but the spiritual home of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“This is, of course, desperately sad news for filmgoers – regular or occasional – and, more importantly, for the staff who’ve just found out they’re losing their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My thoughts are with them all today and I‘ve asked colleagues in our employability and skills team to reach out and offer whatever support they can.

“I’ve written to Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government asking them to reserve any remaining funding as we investigate potential solutions, while stressing the importance of working together with partners to preserve the future of the film festival and cultural cinema here in our city.”

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland, which provided more than £1m a year in funding to the charity, said: “We are saddened by the news from CMI, the loss of employment, of cultural cinema programming in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and the impact on the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“We are working to explore future options for such cinema programming in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and for the Edinburgh International Film Festival’s 2023 edition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad