Edinburgh Foodies Festival cancelled due to 'Covid regulations'

The Edinburgh Foodies festival, which was due to take place from Friday 6 August - Sunday 8 August at the Scottish National Gallery Of Modern Art (Modern Two) will now go ahead in 2022.

A spokesperson for the event said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we have to postpone Foodies Festival Edinburgh until 2022.

"We have been working with Edinburgh Council to allow the event to go ahead as a recognisable Foodies Festival and have been notified only today that we are unable to proceed in the way that we had hoped because of Covid regulations. We now have no option but to postpone the festival until next year 5,6,7 August 2022.

"We had applied several weeks ago for a dispensation to increase numbers to a capacity that would make the event work and unfortunately were not granted the level that we needed, and were also told today that various Covid regulations would apply to the event that would not make it a proper Foodies Festival."

Ticket bookings can be transferred to the 2022 dates.

The lineup for this year's festival was announced on 22 July, with Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins and Masterchef champion Tom Rhodes due to make appearances.

