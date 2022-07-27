Edinburgh Fringe: New York Fringe performer Mary Goggin compares Edinburgh strip club ban to overturning of Roe v Wade

Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering her own life experiences, Mary's attention was caught by the ongoing clash between local strippers and the the City of Edinburgh Council, as the latter attempts to close the Capital's remaining strip clubs.In her show, Mary, a former New York City call girl shares the true story of her Irish Catholic traumatic upbringing, alcoholism, drug addiction and prostitution through the multitude of characters she encountered along the way on her journey from utter darkness to absolute joy.Mary says, "Before coming to Edinburgh for the first time, I decided to do a bit of research. I read about 'foreplay suppression' in Edinburgh. Those scarlet women who, with one butt cheek twitch (not even a wiggle) and one platformed ankle can enslave a man completely. Have him do whatever she wills, enough that he will lose control and do (and spend) whatever she fancies."The Fringe performer has backed the strippers who recently hit out at claims by Councillor Mandy Watt that dancing is ‘not work’ and who have accused other councillors and 'radical feminists' of taking away their freedom to choose."Yes, dancing is a job although not a career. Who wants to see a 70-Year-old pole dancer? That’s a whole other ageism show," says Mary.She continues, "A young woman called Marissa saw my show recently. She is 20 years old and is a stripper in a fully nude club. We had dinner afterwards as I’m a friend of her mother's. When I asked her about working in the strip club she told me, 'I honestly don’t consider myself a sex worker at all. A lot of these women aren’t. They usually have kids to feed or are full time students paying off loans and living by themselves. Most jobs don’t pay as well as being a stripper does.'We have the freedom throughout the week/daytime to invest in ourselves and future careers. Most strippers know this isn’t a forever job. I don’t understand the big issue about any women choosing to be naked. Many famous artists draw naked women and men. People of all ages are able to view life size 3D sculptures of naked humans in museums. If a woman or man chooses to do anything that isn’t hurting you or anyone else physically, what’s the issue?'"Looking at the situation in Edinburgh she said, 'It's very controlling, it's very insecure backwards-thinking. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything. Turn the other cheek if you don’t like it'."