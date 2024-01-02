Edinburgh Hogmanay: 15 great photos of Pulp's Concert in the Gardens
Britpop legends bring in the New Year in Edinburgh
Sheffield rockers Pulp brought in the New Year in style in Edinburgh on Sunday night, with a spectacular greatest hits set in front of 10,000 fans at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.
With the added bonuses of comedian Susie McCabe compering the event, dance act Hot Chip supporting and the Midnight Moment fireworks over Edinburgh Castle as 2023 turned into 20024, those in attendance enjoyed an incredible night in Edinburgh at Hogmanay, despite the near freezing temperatures.
