Edinburgh Hogmanay: 15 great photos of Pulp's Concert in the Gardens

Britpop legends bring in the New Year in Edinburgh
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
Sheffield rockers Pulp brought in the New Year in style in Edinburgh on Sunday night, with a spectacular greatest hits set in front of 10,000 fans at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

With the added bonuses of comedian Susie McCabe compering the event, dance act Hot Chip supporting and the Midnight Moment fireworks over Edinburgh Castle as 2023 turned into 20024, those in attendance enjoyed an incredible night in Edinburgh at Hogmanay, despite the near freezing temperatures.

Revellers wear Jarvis Cocker masks ahead of Pulp playing at the New Year Hogmanay Street Party and Concert celebrations in Edinburgh.

1. The Jarvis Cocker band

Revellers wear Jarvis Cocker masks ahead of Pulp playing at the New Year Hogmanay Street Party and Concert celebrations in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA

Pulp lead singer Jarvis Cocker had the 10,000 crowd in the palm of his hand at the band's Edinburgh Hogmanay concert at Ross Bandstand.

2. Centre stage

Pulp lead singer Jarvis Cocker had the 10,000 crowd in the palm of his hand at the band's Edinburgh Hogmanay concert at Ross Bandstand. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Jarvis Cocker appeared at the top of a set of steps at the centre of the stage to join the band at the start of Pulp's Hogmanay show.

3. Getting started

Jarvis Cocker appeared at the top of a set of steps at the centre of the stage to join the band at the start of Pulp's Hogmanay show. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Pulp left the stage just before midnight for the spectacular Midnight Moment fireworks above Edinburgh Castle to bring in 2024, before re-appearing to finish their set in the New Year.

4. Fireworks

Pulp left the stage just before midnight for the spectacular Midnight Moment fireworks above Edinburgh Castle to bring in 2024, before re-appearing to finish their set in the New Year. Photo: Kevin Quinn

