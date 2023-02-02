Edinburgh International Book Festival: Hunt underway for new director as Nick Barley’s departure is revealed

Nick Barley's departure has been revealed with Scotland’s biggest literary festival facing an uncertain future.

Mr Barley had unveiled plans to cut jobs, scale back its programme and drop the live-streaming of events in November.

He has predicted that the event would take between five and 10 years to recover from the impact of the Covid-enforced shutdown of events around the world and the current economic climate.

The festival, which was staged in Charlotte Square Garden for 36 years, is also due to relocate for the third time in five years in 2024.

Mr Barley said his role had been “a dream job” but he had decided that it was “the right time for someone else to take it on.”

A hunt for a successor is underway with the intention of a new director being in place in September.

They face having to programme the festival on significantly reduced budgets amid growing concerns about the impact of the public funding squeeze on the Scottish culture sector.

Nick Barley has announced his departure as director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Picture: Jane Barlow

Mr Barley revealed in November that the book festival, which employed around 150 staff last year, was cutting spending by around 25 per cent after suffering a “brutal” drop in income from ticket and book sales last year.

Cost-cutting was put in place across all areas of the festival’s operations ahead of its 40th anniversary season this August after a 40 per cent drop in income was recorded compared to the last full-scale festival in 2019.

Mr Barley will have overseen 14 editions of the book festival, as well as its recovery from the pandemic, relocation from Charlotte Square to Edinburgh College of Art when it returned after the 2020 event was forced to go entirely online in 2020.

Mr Barley, who was appointed in 2009 to succeed Catherine Lockerbie, ran his own publishing company, August Publications, before becoming editor of The List magazine and then taking over The Lighthouse architecture and design centre in Glasgow.

He led the growth of the book festival’s audience to a peak of more than 400,000 in 2019, by which time it had expanded out of Charlotte Square onto the west end of George Street.

The growing impact of the event on Charlotte Square Gardens was cited when the move to Edinburgh College of Art was revealed ahead of a scaled-back edition in 2021. The festival, which added events at the Central Hall in Tollcross last year, had earlier announced a move to a permanent new home at an Edinburgh University “Futures Institute” being created at the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary building.

Announcing Mr Barley’s departure, the festival said his tenure had seen the event become “a place for wide-ranging conversations about books, ideas and stories, shedding light on important issues including class, society, the economy, race and politics.”

Mr Barley said: “Overseeing this great festival has been both a privilege and a challenge.

“As well as helping maintain Edinburgh’s role as a global capital for culture, I have aimed to create a festival that is full of joyful encounters: a forum for thoughtful conversations between writers and readers.

"I’m particularly proud to have been able to build on the festival’s strength and reputation during the devastating pandemic period, giving people all over the world continued access to the quality of discourse for which we are rightly celebrated.

"It’s been an honour to work with such a stellar team: the festival is so much more than its director and the team is primed to work with my successor on the next phase.”

Allan Little, chair of the book festival’s board, said: “I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Nick for steering the festival through both exhilarating and turbulent times, and for leaving it in such robust good health for his successor. Nick has led the organisation to its position as one of the most recognised and respected literary festivals in the world and recent circumstances might well have proved insurmountable without someone of Nick’s experience and passion at the helm.

"While we’ll miss him, we wish Nick all the very best and know he’ll continue to be a friend of the book festival for many, many years to come.”

When he announced the book festival’s cutbacks in November, Mr Barley cited continuing hesitancy over Covid, changed habits since the pandemic and a tightening of household budgets. He said a “cocktail of factors” had led to regular festival-goers buying fewer tickets and spending less on-site.

He said at the time: “We have to take a brave position on this. Things are not going to get better any time soon. We’re setting a prudent budget based on pessimistic forecasts for ticket and book sales.

“We’ve spent the last three years trying our best to preserve the jobs in our organisation. That’s still my position. But now, more than ever, I can see that audience behaviour is not showing any signs of changing. Until that happens, I have no justification for preserving our budgets at the level they were.”

Mr Barley is one of the longest-serving figures overseeing Edinburgh’s summer festivals. Nicola Benedetti and Kim McAleese will be overseeing their first programmes as respective directors of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Art Festival this summer.

The book festival’s cutbacks emerged weeks after the arts charity behind the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse cinemas in Edinburgh and Aberdeen went into administration, with the loss of 107 jobs.