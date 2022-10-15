Although nominations were set to close this week, the deadline has now been extended to Friday, October 21 and this is your last chance to put forward the names of those you know who have gone the extra mile.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards, sponsored by @pizza, is one of the biggest events on our calendar and this year will take place on December 7 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa.

Awards are up for grabs across 13 categories, each of which we have been highlighting every week.

One of those is the Sustainable School Award, which is sponsored by e.on. This award is given to a primary school in Edinburgh which has best demonstrated a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Last year, the honour was awarded to Cramond Primary School, which has worked hard to create a new generation of sustainable thinkers. Children at the school are encouraged to take action on both a local and global scale and, as part of the curriculum, pupils have set and worked towards sustainability goals.

Just one example of the work they do is their efforts to improve biodiversity in the school garden by making seed bombs and planting food.

A spokesman from the award’s sponsor e.on said: ““Net zero is a priority for e.on and work is underway on several large-scale projects to support Scotland’s net zero emissions by 2045. Alongside this, we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Sustainable School Award, which underlines the importance of fostering a young interest in sustainability for our next generation.

Local Hero Awards are back for 2022

“A continued focus on the importance of STEM subjects is crucial to create the minds of future engineers, scientists, and innovators in leading the energy transition and be part of something big.”

Another award up for grabs is the Bravery Award, sponsored by Porsche, which will go to someone who has shown exceptional courage in their life. They may have overcome great odds or made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty.

Last year’s winner was Sophie Walker, who was diagnosed with cancer back in October 2017 and underwent surgery to remove her left kidney. After 18 months in remission, Sophie’s cancer returned and she had to undergo more gruelling treatments during lockdown. And despite the challenges with her health, Sophie has always kept smiling.

Grant Cameron, Porsche Centre Edinburgh’s centre principal, said: “Porsche Centre Edinburgh feel the Bravery Award is synonymous with our own values as at the heart of our culture is a daily drive to inspire others through courage and bravery.”

The Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Forth 1, will also be presented at the ceremony, and will recognise an inspiring teacher or classroom assistant in primary, secondary, further or higher education. The winner will be someone who has made a big difference to the learning experience of a pupil or class.

Bruce Murray, headteacher of Letham Mains, was named the top teacher last year in recognition of his work to build a brand new school. He was also hailed for going ‘over and above’ his duties to make his school inclusive and welcoming, and has also organised clubs for pupils to take part in before and after school.

Other awards include The Edinburgh Local Hero Award, sponsored by @pizza, Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, sponsored by Openreach, Sporting Hero, Parent or Guardian of the Year, Community Champion, sponsored by CityFibre, Music and Arts Award, Health Champion, Carer of the Year and Junior Local Hero Award, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.

