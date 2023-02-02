Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium: 12 of the best Murrayfield gigs of all time, from The Rolling Stones to Madonna
Some of the world’s biggest acts have played at Edinburgh’s 67,000-capacity Murrayfield Stadium
With Beyoncé and Harry Styles set to perform at Murrayfield Stadium this summer in front of thousands of music fans, we’ve taken a look back in our photo archive to find some of the biggest and best ever concerts at the iconic Edinburgh venue.
Former One Direction star Styles will play the home of Scottish Rugby on May 26 and 27, while former Destiny’s Child singer Beyoncé is set to perform at Scotland’s largest stadium on May 20.
Looking back in our photo archive of concert photos from Murrayfield is like a who’s who of popular music in the last 50 years. We have classic photos of the likes of Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, U2, Oasis, David Bowie and Madonna strutting their stuff in the Capital at Scotland’s largest stadium.
Possibly the most memorable day of music at Murrayfield came on July 6, 2005, when the Live 8 event saw a day of music designed to encourage the leaders congregating at the G8 summit in Gleneagles to consider the plight of those in absolute poverty. Among those performing in Edinburgh were The Proclaimers, Jaimie Cullum, Wet Wet Wet, McFly, Annie Lennox, Feeder, Beverly Knight, Texas, Katherine Jenkins, Snow Patrol, Travis and James Brown.
Some of the acts to have performed at Murrayfield Stadium, which we unfortunately don’t have photos of, include American rockers REM at the venue in 1995, Canadian rock god Bryan Adams in 2007, The Eagles played there twice, in 1996 and 2022, while Simple Minds also rocked the rugby stadium in the 1980s.