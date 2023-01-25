1 . Usher Hall

The Usher Hall has hosted concerts and events since its construction in 1914 and can hold approximately 2,200 people in its recently restored auditorium, which is well loved by performers due to its acoustics. Acts from all music genres from rock to opera have performed on the stage, from Oasis to Lewis Capaldi to Edinburgh's own The Bay City Rollers. Photo by Andrew O'Brien.

Photo: Andrew O'Brien