Edinburgh's Royal Mile could benefit from tourist tax money (Picture: Getty Images)

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A survey carried out by Uni Compare has given Scotland’s capital a ‘spooky score’ of 3.27, which is based on the number of ghost sightings, spooky social media posts and internet searches per 100,000 people.

The city recorded 43 ghost sightings and 182 spooky searches per 100,000 people. There were also 922 social media posts made about the city’s haunted happenings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Edinburgh is the city’s oldest university, having opened in 1583. It is also home to Edinburgh Napier University and Heriot-Watt.

It wasn’t the only Scottish city to make the list, with St Andrews having been ranked second for spookiness with a score of 4.84 and Glasgow ninth with a score of 2.73. York took the top spot with a spooky score of 7.48.

Meanwhile, the city has also been included in the list of top ten places where residents are most likely to have a spiritual encounter this Halloween.

Research carried out by Buzz Bingo suggests that, with 32 per cent of locals claiming to have encountered a ghost in their lifetime, Edinburgh is the tenth most likely place in the UK for people to experience haunted happenings.

To celebrate Halloween, Buzz Bingo, which has a club at Meadowbank Shopping Park, will be hosting the ultimate Halloween party this weekend. Its 91 clubs across the country will be decorated for the occasion, which will run from today until Sunday, October 31.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.