Edinburgh residents urged to take in Fringe performers to help tackle soaring accommodation costs

Performers Oliver Nilsson, Sam Dugmore and Jonathan Tilley from the comedy trio The Latebloomers previously performed at the Assembly Rooms during the Fringe. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Locals are being urged to come forward to help ensure the stars of the future are able to take part in the event - but are being asked to charge no more than £280 per person per week.

Home-owners are also being asked to charge no more than that if they rent out their empty property, as the festival’s organisers admitted performers would be deterred from coming to the event if they could not afford to stay anywhere.

The Fringe Society has launched a drive to find “more accommodation options” ahead of the Fringe’s 75th anniversary season to help visiting performers meet “the number one cost.”

Edinburgh Festival Fringe entertainers perform on the Royal Mile in August 2019. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

It has also launched an attack on “unscrupulous landlords in ­Edinburgh who have pushed their accommodation rates to unacceptable levels.”

There are warnings that the festival is facing a growing crisis over the soaring cost of accommodation, with many landlords said to have hiked up rents to try to recoup income lost during the pandemic.

The appeal states: “Fancy getting really involved in the Fringe this August?

"It probably won't surprise you to learn that the number one cost for visiting artists putting on a show at the Fringe is accommodation – so, if you have space (such as a spare room or an empty property) and want to support Fringe artists, maybe you'd like to consider hosting this year?

A full-scale Fringe is expected to be staged for the first time in three years this summer. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“If you have space to spare, you can register for as long or as short a stay as you like.

“All we ask is that you keep the rent under £280 per person per week – after all, we're here to support artists, and want them to be able to keep crafting great shows year after year. And who knows – you could end up having the next breakout star staying under your roof!

“We are seeking more accommodation options for artists because supporting artists to attend the Fringe is one of our primary goals.

"If Fringe artists can’t find a place to stay during the Fringe, they can’t attend the festival or bring their shows.

"By advertising a room on the platform, you are helping support the Fringe by supporting artists to attend and deliver their work.”

A spokeswoman for the society added: “Undoubtedly there are unscrupulous landlords in ­Edinburgh who have pushed their accommodation rates to unacceptable levels, ­sadly this is outwith the control of the Fringe Society or venues.

“We would support any ­legislative initiative that could put greater ­controls on pricing. Edinburgh is a World Heritage City whose visitor numbers peak in the summer, and there are five festivals and many other activities happening at the same time, so this is not a challenge the Fringe faces alone.

“We’re working hard to do our bit to support artists to access affordable accommodation.

"We’ve partnered with a range of ­organisations, including TheatreDigsBooker, Queen Margaret University, Napier University and Unite, to help provide over 1000 rooms at a capped rate of £280 per week.