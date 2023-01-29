Edinburgh Sci-Fi Con: James Cosmo and Lord of the Rings star Bernard Hill among stars at 02 Academy event
Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones stars set to join Edinburgh’s answer to Comic Con
Veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo is among the stars joining Edinburgh Sci-Fi Con next month. Known for his roles in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and Game of Thrones, Cosmo joins the likes of Bernard Hill, who played King Theoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Held on February 11-12 at the O2 Academy in New Market Road, the event attracts people from across the UK to meet their heroes from fantasy and science fiction worlds. It has so far raised more than £337,000 for Children Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), with all profits going directly to the charity.
James Cosmo will be available to meet fans on the Saturday, while Bernard Hill will be making his first ever Edinburgh Sci-Fi Con appearance.
Other confirmed guests include Jimmy Vee who played R2D2 in Star Wars and James Mackenzie, known for his memorable role as Raven. There will also be stars from Star Wars, Doctor Who and more, as well as photo props from Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, ET and Stranger Things.
Laura Campbell from at CHAS said: “We are delighted to welcome James Cosmo as a special star guest to his first Capital Sci-Fi Con which is our eighth event. Thanks also must go to Bernard Hill and all the other amazing guests for coming along to meet fans and help raise vital funds to enable CHAS to continue its work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”
To find out more, visit the Capital Sci-Fi Con 2023 website, with tickets available on eventbrite.