Veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo is among the stars joining Edinburgh Sci-Fi Con next month. Known for his roles in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and Game of Thrones, Cosmo joins the likes of Bernard Hill, who played King Theoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Held on February 11-12 at the O2 Academy in New Market Road, the event attracts people from across the UK to meet their heroes from fantasy and science fiction worlds. It has so far raised more than £337,000 for Children Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), with all profits going directly to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Cosmo will be available to meet fans on the Saturday, while Bernard Hill will be making his first ever Edinburgh Sci-Fi Con appearance.

Game of Thrones star James Cosmo and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill are among the stars at Edinburgh's Sci-Fi Con

Most Popular

Other confirmed guests include Jimmy Vee who played R2D2 in Star Wars and James Mackenzie, known for his memorable role as Raven. There will also be stars from Star Wars, Doctor Who and more, as well as photo props from Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, ET and Stranger Things.

Laura Campbell from at CHAS said: “We are delighted to welcome James Cosmo as a special star guest to his first Capital Sci-Fi Con which is our eighth event. Thanks also must go to Bernard Hill and all the other amazing guests for coming along to meet fans and help raise vital funds to enable CHAS to continue its work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”