A new “multimedia meditation” on the climate crisis sound-tracked by a 21-piece orchestra, the inside track on how Britain delivered its Covid vaccination programme, the influence of computer games on 21st-century society and the women who are changing the face of modern astronomy will also feature in the Edinburgh Science Festival when it returns in April.

The festival’s programme will include a wine tasting inspired by the growing threats to vineyards from climate change, a documentary on the “perilous” state of Scotland’s salmon, an insight into the latest cutting-edge research on oysters and a look at the environmental impact of fruit and vegetables.

Other events will focus on Britain’s first climate refugees, the young climate activists demanding action around the world over the future of the planet, and the discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope since it was launched at the end of 2021.

Stephanie Maia and her daughter Valentina experimen with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the venues in this year's Edinburgh Science Festival. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Deepfakes – one of the subjects explored at the festival – use a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning to make images of fake events. The technology has been used for videos which distort public figures.

The festival will see the creation of a huge installation with tree-like forms, for the grand gallery of the National Museum, which will be inspired by former Edinburgh University student Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. More than 30 different venues and locations will feature in the festival, which runs from April 1-16.

The special events programme will see First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in conversation will Patricia Espinosa, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Marion Nestle, the American molecular biologist, nutritionist and “food politics” pioneer, will be the latest recipient of the Edinburgh Medal, which is awarded annually to recognise a significant scientific contribution.

Festival director Amanda Tyndall said this year’s event would embrace “experimentation, innovation, creativity, curiosity and invention”. She said: “Using the 2023 festival as a living laboratory – a space for experimentation with formats, approaches and partnerships – we want audiences of all ages to not just talk about, but get up-close with science of all sorts through a special programme of exciting real-life experiments and special events.

"We call on people of all ages to join us on a discovery of experimentation and discovery.”

Scottish education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We are proud to support Edinburgh Science Festival for its part in inspiring the next generation of scientists across Scotland. I’m sure this year’s festival will build on its successes of the past, which will help to reinforce both the festival and Scotland’s place as one of the world’s leading scientific nations.”

Councillor Val Walker, culture convener at the city council, said: “Once again the fantastic Edinburgh Science Festival will transform the city into a celebration of science and technology, which lets us all experiment.