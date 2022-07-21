Edinburgh secures blockbuster Doctor Who exhibition for show’s 60th anniversary year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Museum of Scotland will be playing host to the new exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder from December. Picture: Duncan McGlynn

The National Museum of Scotland, the country’s most popular visitor attraction, has secured the blockbuster show, which will offfer insights into the show’s special effects, set designs and the creation of the best-known enemies of the Doctor.

The exhibition, which is aimed at exploring the science behind the sci-fi series, has been developed in close collaboration with BBC Studios.

It will feature iconic monsters, gadgets, props, models, sketches, concept artworks and hands-on experiences.

The Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition will open in Edinburgh in December.

The show, which will draw on the full heritage of Doctor Who, is expected to coincide with the arrival of Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS as the new Doctor after the departure of Jodie Whittaker in the autumn.

Displays and exhibits are expected to explore the links between Scotland and Doctor Who, including the three Scots to previously play the lead role –

Created by exhibition designers Sarner International, the show will allow visitors to learn about what DNA manipulation, cloning and artificial intelligence may mean for the future of the human race.

The exhibition, which will run from 10 December till 1 May, will explore whether time travel is actually possible, the secrets of black holes and wormholes, and what forms of life may exist on other planets.

Ncuti Gatwa, the fourth Scot to be cast as the lead role in Doctor Who, pictured at the BAFTA Television Awards in London in May. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The exhibition is narrated by Game of Thrones star Mark Gatiss – co-creator of the BBC’s Sherlock series and the writer of several episodes of Doctor Who.

He said: “So many people who have gone on to work in science have had their interest piqued by watching Doctor Who, and one of the amazing things about the show is its ability to make us wonder.

"I’m thrilled to be part of the exhibition and I do hope as many curiously minded people as possible take the opportunity to visit.”

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, space scientist, author and presenter of the BBC’s The Sky at Night programme, will provide expert analysis and explore the mind-blowing science behind the well-loved TV show, through interactive ‘Ask a Scientist’ sections throughout the exhibition.

David Tennant, who will be returning to play the Doctor in a special 60th anniverdary edition of the sci-fi series, was spotted filming scenes in Bristol earlier this year. Picture: Ben Birchall

She said: “As a child, science fiction played a critical role in my life and inspired me to become a space scientist - it allows us to explore tales of wonder and shows us the possibilities for the future and how science fiction can become science fact.

"I hope the exhibition – and my contribution to it – will inspire, inform and excite everyone in the same way.”

Alison Cromarty, head of exhibitions and design at the National Museum of Scotland, said: “We are tremendously excited to be bringing this exhibition to Scotland. From the wonder of the science fiction of the TV show to our present-day understanding of the big scientific topics it touches on, there is something for everyone.”

Ed Cookson, projects director at Sarner International, said: “For almost 60 years, Doctor Who has been exploring mind-bending scientific developments.