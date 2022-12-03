1. Wojtek the bear

It’s not every day you see a memorial of a brown bear that helped soldiers in WW2. But this bear did exactly that! Whilst serving in the 22nd Artillery division with the Polish II Corps, the gentle giant famously carried heavy ammunition boxes during the Battle of Monte Cassino seeing him promoted from private to corporal. After the war Wojtek moved to Scotland where he lived at Edinburgh Zoo until his death in 1963.

