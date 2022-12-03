Edinburgh boasts hundreds of famous statues and monuments from Greyfriars Bobby to the Duke of Wellington. But dotted around the city are some more unusual sculptures.
Many flock to Edinburgh to see the city’s beautiful sites, including its collection of stunning statues. Some are very famous – like the Scott Monument and Greyfriars Bobby – but there are also lesser known ones that you might pass everyday but never see.
Here are nine of the Capital’s unusual statues and where you can find them.
1. Wojtek the bear
It’s not every day you see a memorial of a brown bear that helped soldiers in WW2. But this bear did exactly that! Whilst serving in the 22nd Artillery division with the Polish II Corps, the gentle giant famously carried heavy ammunition boxes during the Battle of Monte Cassino seeing him promoted from private to corporal. After the war Wojtek moved to Scotland where he lived at Edinburgh Zoo until his death in 1963.
2. Morocco’s Land Effigy
Despite being located on one of Edinburgh's most famous streets, this unusual sculpture is easily missed, situated high above street level on the Royal Mile.
Legend has it that it portrays Andrew Gray, a 17th century Edinburgh man who fled to Morocco after assaulting the Lord Provost. On his return to Edinburgh 12 years later, he cured the Provost’s daughter of the plague and the sculpture was erected in his honour.
3. David Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart
Two famous characters from the iconic novel, Kidnapped, can be found on Corstorphine Road. The statues depict the Robert Louis Stevenson characters, David Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart standing where their journey concludes in the 1886 masterpiece. The statues were unveiled by Sir Sean Connery in 2004. Credit: Tom Parnell, Flickr
4. The Everyman Statue
Situated outside the council’s Waverley Court Headquarters, this statue was designed to reflect the ‘spirit of mankind.’ Erected in 2007 and costing £100,000, this statue divides opinion – but certainly stands out from the crowd.
