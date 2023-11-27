Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dance-pop powerhouse Becky Hill has been announced as the first headliner for next summer’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

The singer, who shot to fame on the first series of The Voice UK, will grace the stage at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 18, 2024.

Hill is one of the biggest names in UK music right now, having secured two BRIT Awards, 18 Top 40 singles and billions of streams. Her biggest hits include Crazy What Love Can Do with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, History with Joel Corry, and Run with Galantis.

Becky Hill has been announced as the first headliner for next summer’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

In an interview with Sam Thompson for Hits UK, Hill revealed that her second album will be released in 2024. She said: “It's back to my roots really. There's lots of proper club records on there which I'm really excited about. I've been back in writing more drum and bass as well. I actually think I've written one of the best drum and bass records I've written since Afterglow, which I'm really excited about.

“I wrote it with Chase & Status as well, so that's really exciting. There should be new music out quite a lot this year. I just want to see how this next year goes, you know, I've got to go out to America and try and break America, and I've got to really plant my feet.”