Starting with Rock of Ages, the one I haven't managed to see, the Playhouse this week has been packing them in with the promise of a evening of 25 all the best rock anthems, everything from We Built This City, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight This Feeling, I Want To Know What Love Is and of course, The anthem to top all anthems, The Final Countdown.Running until Saturday, May 14, it stars Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy, who can forget Curly Watts, as Dennis Dupree, and X Factor winner Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx. Check it out.If it's a crazy crime caper that gets your sleuthing juices running, Cluedo at the King's is a joyously silly evening of murder and mayhem inspired by the famous boardgame and based upon the cult 1985 black comedy film starring Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. If the film was madcap, the stage version doesn't disappoint either - thankfully, I'd seen the former a good while ago and had completely forgotten the completely bonkers finale.One of the great things about Clue is that it's not a long show. Act One is 45 minute and following a 20 minute interval, Act Two is just 35 minutes. A perfectly paced piece of theatre that never out stays its welcome, it boasts a strong ensemble company led by Jean-Luke Worrell as angular butler Wadsworth, with former EastEnders’ star Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett and Midsomer Murders’ Daniel Casey as Prof Plum to add a touch of celebrity.Directed on a clever ‘doll’s house’ set by Mark Bell, this engaging spoof is a gloriously flamboyant tale sure to keep you guessing right to the end… unless you’ve already seen the film.

The stars of Anything Goes, Bonnie Langford, Kerry Ellis and Denis Lawson, aboard the Ocean Mist at The Shore, Leith Pic: Greg Macvean

Finally the big show of the week, Anything Goes is to be found at the Festival Theatre where you can catch the fabulous Bonnie Langford, New Tricks and Star Wars favourite Denis Lawson, Four Weddings and a Funeral legend Simon Callow and West End star Kerry Ellis are enjoying a life on the Ocean Wave in Cole Porter's classic piece of musical theatre.

On its way back to the Barbican in London, you have until Sunday - there's a matinee at 3pm - to hop aboard for a touch of nautical magic and laughs aplenty.

You may have spotted three of the stars being photographed on the Ocean Mist in Leith earlier this week - one was missing. So, if it's Simon Callow you want to see, make sure to book for the weekend. He has been out of the show weekdays due to a prior filming commitment, shooting Netflix' The Witcher, and returns for Saturday and Sunday's performances.

