Edinburgh World Heritage demands scaling back of Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens

Controversy has raged over the impact of Edinburgh's expanded Christmas market before it has even opened this weekend.

Edinburgh World Heritage has broken its silence on the expanded use of the historic park to warn: "This must not set a precedent for future years."

It has cast a huge doubt over any repeat of a decision to erect scaffolding on top of the park to accommodate the market by declaring that it "clearly disrupts this magnificent environment to a very great extent."

The body, which is tasked with monitoring possible threats to Edinburgh's world heritage status, said any future events in the gardens must be "more sensitive to the exceptional environment."

The charitable trust has intervened on the issue for the first time the day after councillors pledged to explore alternative locations for the market, which attracts around 100,000 people a day during its six-week run in the gardens.

However the possibility of scrapping this year's market, which is due to open at the weekend, or moving it to a new location for the forthcoming festive season was ruled out.

Underbelly, the events company which has an £800,000 contract with the city council to produce the city's winter festivals, revealed last month that a record 163 stalls would be operated as part of a revamp to accommodate changes in the park since a major landscaping project was carried out as part of a £22 million project to improve access to the Scottish National Gallery.

However councillors say they were kept in the dark about an agreement to build a massive structure across Princes Street Gardens to try to protect the work done over the last year.

A statement released today by Edinburgh World Heritage said: "The Waverley Valley forms a distinctive division between Edinburgh’s two exceptional urban phenomenon – the organic medieval Old Town and the planned Georgian New Town.

"The valley, which consists of Waverley Station, as well as Princes St. Gardens East and West, is an integral element of our World Heritage Site inscription, and central to our city’s identity.

"It is essential that any intervention within the valley – for example plans for Waverley Railway Station, or The Quaich Project redevelopment of the Ross Bandstand, all respect the integrity of the valley and preserve its role as what Scott called the ‘great arena’ between the Old and New Towns.

"Temporary interventions within the valley, such as the Christmas market in East Princes Street Gardens, must also respect the integrity of this unique space with its exceptional views and picturesque landscape and gardens.

"While temporary uses in our public spaces can play an important role in bringing many thousands of people into the city to enjoy what Edinburgh has to offer, this year’s proposal for the Christmas market, with its extended platform over much of the area in front of the Scottish National Gallery of Scotland, clearly disrupts this magnificent environment to a very great extent.

"While it may be too late to prevent the proposal going ahead this year, this must not set a precedent for future years.

"We call for any intervention in Princes Street Gardens to be more sensitive to the exceptional environment of Edinburgh Old and New Towns World Heritage Site.