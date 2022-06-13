The spectacular, fun filled procession where taxi drivers from the capital take time out of their schedules to decorate their vehicles and drive youngsters with special needs through Edinburgh streets gets underway tomorrow from 10am.

As is tradition with the taxi outing, the public are encouraged to come armed with water pistols, water bombs and buckets of water to soak the parade of cars which will be decorated with balloons and take on various themes.

The 74th Edinburgh Taxi Outing, which was cancelled for two years owing to the pandemic, has been a highlight of the Edinburgh calendar since 1947 and this year will have over 50 taxis and over 100 children taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Taxi Outing in 2018

Prizes will be awarded for best taxi float, best balloon taxi and best fancy dressed child and taxi driver at a ceremony at Edinburgh Zoo before wowing Edinburgh residents with their incredible creative efforts.

How and when you can watch

The taxi route will depart from Edinburgh Zoo at 10am and finish at Dirleton 12:45.

Those wishing to take part will be able to spot and soak the cars as they pass through a number of locations throughout the morning.

Residents in the west of the city can catch the procession at Edinburgh Zoo at 10:00 where it will then travel along Costorphine Road (10:05) before travelling along to Roseburn (10:10) and Haymarket (10:15).

For city slickers, have your water guns fully loaded for 10:20 when the parade will ride along Princes Street before turning right onto North Bridge (10:25) and then left onto the Royal Mile (10:30).

Onlookers will be able to see the theatrical event at Abbeyhill at approximately 10:40 where it will then enter London Road (10:43) before continuing along Portobello Road (10:46).

The procession is expected to travel along at Portobello High Street at 10:50 where it will then travel to Joppa (10:55) before arriving in Musselburgh at 11:10.

Once in East Lothian there will be a short 20 minute stop for ice cream at Musselburgh’s beloved Lucas. The parade is expected to depart at 11:40, where it will then travel along the coastal road, passing through Prestonpans at 11:50.

Cockenzie residents should have their buckets of water at the ready for approximately 12:00.

The procession will arrive at Port Seton at 12:10 where it will then continue on to Aberlady (12:25) and Gullane (12:35) before reaching its last stop at 12:45 in Dirleton.

The route will then travel to Archerfield Walled Garden for a private party for the children and taxi drivers where they will get to enjoy a BBQ, a bouncy castle performances from a magician.

The route in full

Edinburgh Zoo 10:00

Costorphine Rd 10:05

Roseburn 10:10

Haymarket 10:15

Princes St 10:20

North Bridge 10:25

The Royal Mile 10:30

Canongate 10:35

Abbeyhill 10:40

London Rd 10:43

Portobello Rd 10:46

Portobello High St 10:50

Joppa 10:55

Musselbugh 11:10

There will be a short stop for ice cream at Lucas before departing 11:40

Prestonpans 11.50

Cockenzie 12.00

Port Seton 12.10

Aberlady 12.25

Gullane 12.35

Dirleton 12.45

Special guests

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh is expected to be travelling in one of the colourful cars tomorrow as is Police Scotland’s cab inspector who will be travelling in the lead taxi. The procession will also be accompanied by a police motorcade of cars and motorbikes so alongside the 50 plus balloon decorated taxis – the special event won’t be hard to miss.