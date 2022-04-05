The 12 foot-tall artwork will take pride of place in the city centre on the steps leading from St James Square to the entrance of the shopping and leisure complex, by the W Hotel.

Designed by sculptor David Harber and built up using a series of ‘laser cut uprights’, ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ will appear different to the observer depending on their position on the stairs.

The two heads have been modelled on Serbian fashion textile designer Bernat Klein, who spent much of his career in Scotland, and Scottish illustrator and sculptor Cecile Walton, representing two generations of 20th Century artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans submitted by Nauveen Real Estate state: “As you walk down the steps, the forms of Bernat Klein and Cecile Walton become visible, making a reference to past achievements, thinking and contributions. Both views, whether looking up or down the steps are however inextricably linked.”

When walking up the steps a younger man and woman will become visible, making a “link to the current generation,” according to plans.The planning statement said: “From the outset we were keen to make the piece dynamic, and something the public could engage visually with. Given this is a major access point, we wanted to develop a sculpture that offered a distinct experience depending whether you were walking up or walking down the steps.”

As well as being a “prominent long-term piece of public art”, designs stated the sculpture is also intended to keep people away from the hotel’s ‘ribbon’ which runs alongside the stairway.

An aerial view of the St James Quarter

Granting planning permission for the installation, Edinburgh City Council said: “The proposal is acceptable in scale and design given the context of the surrounding St James Quarter. The proposal will preserve the special character and appearance of the conservation area, and not be detrimental to the setting of the nearby listed buildings.

“Prior to commencement of work, a detailed specification, including trade names where appropriate and samples where required, of all the proposed materials shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Plans submitted give an idea of what the sculptures will look like.