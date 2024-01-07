1 . Bay City Rollers

Bay City Rollers are the most successful music act of all time from Edinburgh, indeed Scotland, selling an incredible 120 million records worldwide. The 1970s teen idols have been called the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh" and one of many acts heralded as the "biggest group since the Beatles". 'The Rollers' enjoyed many huge chart hits, including 'Shang-a-lang', 'Bye-bye Baby' and 'Saturday Night'. During the 1970s, the Bay City Rollers achieved successes across the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Australasia and North America. The band continued touring and recording into the early 1980s with much less commercial success before going on hiatus in 1987. The band have reformed in many guises during the 1990s-present, and performed various nostalgic concerts. Photo: Unknown