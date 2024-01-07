The 10 best bands and music artists who came from Edinburgh – from the Proclaimers to Bay City Rollers
Although Glasgow is widely regarded as the hotbed of musical talent in Scotland, Edinburgh has long produced some of the country’s finest musicians, including the world’s greatest ever tartan-clad band.
From rock and pop, to folk and hip-hop, talented Edinburgh musicians have headlined festivals, topped the charts and sold out large venues for years. Covering all musical genres, take a look at our best acts.
1. Bay City Rollers
Bay City Rollers are the most successful music act of all time from Edinburgh, indeed Scotland, selling an incredible 120 million records worldwide. The 1970s teen idols have been called the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh" and one of many acts heralded as the "biggest group since the Beatles". 'The Rollers' enjoyed many huge chart hits, including 'Shang-a-lang', 'Bye-bye Baby' and 'Saturday Night'. During the 1970s, the Bay City Rollers achieved successes across the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Australasia and North America. The band continued touring and recording into the early 1980s with much less commercial success before going on hiatus in 1987. The band have reformed in many guises during the 1990s-present, and performed various nostalgic concerts. Photo: Unknown
2. The Proclaimers
Edinburgh-born, Fife-raised twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid formed folk-rock band The Proclaimers in 1983, releasing their debut album This is the Story in 1987, and have since gone onto record a further 11 albums, selling more than five million albums worldwide, thanks to hits including '500 miles', I'm on My Way', 'Sunshine on Leith', 'Let's Get Married', 'Letter from America' and 'Streets of Edinburgh'.
3. Shirley Manson
Stockbridge born and raised musician and actor Shirley Manson is best known as the lead singer of the American alternative rock band Garbage, whose hits include 'Stupid Girl' and 'I'm Only Happy When it Rains'. The former Broughton High School pupil's breakthrough came when she performed backing vocals and keyboards for the band Goodbye Mr Mackenzie. Manson also released a solo album under the name Angelfish. In her acting career, Manson played a liquid metal T-1001 Terminator named Catherine Weaver in the second season of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Photo: GettyImages. Photo: FRED TANNEAU
4. Idlewild
Formed in Edinburgh in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have since released nine albums. The band started out with a punk indie rock sound, gradually maturing their sound and gaining a larger audience, with their third album 'The Remote Part' providing a major breakthrough and seeing them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including 'American English' and 'You Held the World in Your Arms'. Other hits include 'When I argue I see shapes', 'Love Steals Us from Loneliness' and 'No Emotion'. Idlewild played their first show on 16 January 1996, at the Subway Club in Edinburgh to a crowd of 30 friends. Photo: promo pic