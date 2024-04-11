Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh-born comedian, writer, television presenter and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling has spoken of his excitement at playing his biggest ever homecoming show next month.

Iain is currently on his biggest ever UK and Ireland stand-up tour, and on May 31 he will take ‘Relevant’ to the stage at the Festival Theatre, the venue where he saw the show that made him want to be a comedian.

Since becoming the iconic voice of ITV show Love Island in 2015, Iain has seen his career soar, with more voice overs, big presenter roles including CBBC show The Dog Ate My Homework, and he co-created ITV 2 sitcom Buffering.

However, he told the Evening News that stand-up is still his first love, after being inspired by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and one show in particular.

He said: “It’s absolutely always been the thing I have loved doing the most. I just love doing stand-up. Because of the Fringe, that’s why I got into comedy. I saw all these guys just like me making people laugh, so I wanted in.

“One of the first stand-up shows I went to see was Ross Noble at the Festival Theatre. So to be going there to do my show is amazing, I’m absolutely made-up.

“I’m from Edinburgh, a local lad. I think there is a very specific type of Scottish Edinburgh humour, which I think I possess. I have been doing stand-up for 15 years now so I think I’m pretty good at it.

“People have come to see me over the years and told me they quite like my comedy, so now this is the most exciting gig of my career, it’s very exciting. I played the Hammersmith Apollo in London which was pretty special, but going back home and having my parents and friends in the audience, it feels very special.”

Edinburgh comedian Iain Stirling will perform at the Festival Theatre on May 31. Photo by Matt Crockett.

Talking about his big break on Love Island, Iain added: “In terms of selling tickets it was a game changer. It really got my name out there. But it doesn’t make you any funnier. Just more people know about me now. I got to do a lot of other things off the back of Love Island.

“Where I grew up in Edinburgh there wasn’t any expectation of ‘oh I could work in the arts’. I would watch Fringe shows and things on the telly and think it’s mostly middle class English people doing those jobs. But here I am!”

And on another “game-changer” in his life, the birth of his first child in 2021 with his wife, model and actress Laura Whitmore, he said: “It puts perspective on your life. I definitely get less worried about stuff that doesn’t really matter. You like to get your priorities in the right place when you become a parent.

“I definitely had a moment of clarity. I have got my health, and as long as my family are doing alright then that is all that matters.”

Former Liberton High School and University of Edinburgh student Iain Stirling will be back in town on May 31 for a show at the Festival Theatre.

Looking back on life growing up in Edinburgh, the former Liberton High and Liberton Primary School pupil admitted he doesn’t get back to Easter Road to see his beloved Hibs as much as he used to.

He said: “I grew up in Liberton. Playing football a lot, and just waiting for people. If I remember rightly, nobody had a phone, so you just wouldn’t know when or if people were coming. I would finish school on a Friday and wait at the speed bump at the end of our street, just waiting on my friends to come out and play.

“I still get back to Edinburgh, I was there the other week. Staying at my mum and dad’s house. Places I like to go to when back home include John Leslies, which is a lovely bar, I love it down there, it’s always good. I like the Outsider restaurant on George IV Bridge. The Angels with Bagpipes pub as well. And there is a little Mediterranean restaurant on George Street called Baba which I like.

“And I’m still a big Hibby. I was a Hibs Kid until I was a season ticket holder, all the way through to uni. I don’t come up as much now, especially with the little one.

“When I get back to Edinburgh there is a long list of family members who want to see the little one. So going to see Hibs lose at home to St Johnstone is harder. I went to Villa Park and the Aston Villa fans were going on about how amazing our fans are. That was a great night, despite the score.

“It’s more the memories as a kid. But I do genuinely still love them and check the score every week, which still impacts on my mood. It would be nice to see them finish in the top six this season.

“Last season I got to a few games, including the Edinburgh derby we won, which was great. Although I do feel like a bit of a fair weather fan when I go to a derby.

“This season I have missed a lot, but next season I will be back to Easter Road more. This is my quiet time, my sabbatical from Hibs. One year to myself. I needed a rest, Jurgen Klopp-style.”