Hip-hop superstar Eminem has revealed the date his new album is set to be released.

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)” is set to be released on July 12th 2024.

Ahead of releasing the much-anticipated work, writer Benjamin Jackson looks back at his first UK appearance.

What did Marshall Mathers play and why did it end early and with controversy?

Eminem has finally revealed the release date for his much anticipated new album, “The Death of Slim Shad (Coup De Grace)” - his first since 2020.

It’s not that long of a wait either (take note, Drake), with the album dropping on July 12 2024, just over a week away as of writing. But for those who just need their latest fix of Shady, the Oscar-winner has also released a new single, “Tobey,” which already has Tobey Maguire stans’ attention earlier today.

Many will recall Eminem’s first “big” UK shows in 2001 and the moral panic that ensued, as the hockey-masked, overall-wearing, chainsaw-swinging rapper courted the attention of the press in a furore not quite seen since the Sex Pistols penned a song for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The moral fabric of the United Kingdom was in jeopardy after all, solely because of the content of “The Marshall Mathers LP.”

But take a step back from that moment in time and instead, let’s go back to Eminem’s very first UK appearance, around the time that his first single “My Name Is” was blowing up the UK singles chart and “Top of the Pops” was still a thing - one that he performed on.

Two weeks earlier though, Eminem was performing in the UK long before adorning that hockey mask, but the results were perhaps more controversial than his “Anger Management Tour” dates two years later.

When did Eminem first perform in the United Kingdom?

It's been 26 years since Eminem's first London show for "The Slim Shady LP." Now the rapper looks to kill off the personal after announcing the release date for "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) (Credit: Getty Images/Subterania on X) | Getty/Subterania on X

Eminem’s first UK appearance took place on March 29 1998, at London’s Subterania venue as part of his “The Slim Shady LP” album tour.

What happened at Eminem’s first show in the United Kingdom?

Controversy - of course, there was controversy.

Despite Setlist.FM showing the contrary, Eminem allegedly stormed off the London stage after only playing five songs. The NME reported back in 1998 “Eminem‘s debut British show ended in chaos last week when the notorious Detroit rapper walked offstage at London Ladbroke Grove Subterania after five numbers and refused to return.”

“Despite the fracas at Subterania, the venue’s management say that no refunds were requested from the audience.”

However, an audience member understood the reasons for Eminem walking out of the performance and told the NME writer that if people took offence to his attitude, “go to church.”

What did Eminem perform during his controversial UK debut?

According to Setlist.FM, Eminem was set to perform the following set, before storming out after five songs. He would go on to perform an identical set later in the year at his Manchester Academy 1 performance in November 1999.

Brain Damage

Pick It Up

Nuthin' but a "G" Thang (Dr. Dre cover)

Just Don't Give a F**k

Role Model

My Name Is*

Guilty Conscience*

(* - initially these songs were going to be part of his show according to Setlist.FM)

Will Eminem tour the United Kingdom in 2024?

Nothing has been confirmed, but given the last time Eminem was during his “Revival” tour in 2018 in London, it’s been a while.

However, this being part of a big album cycle, we’d be surprised if Eminem doesn’t announce a tour shortly, be it a world tour or a US tour that will open up the avenue to tour Europe.