The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is just around the corner but fans around the world are already getting into the spirit of the competition by streaming the entry songs ahead of the big night.

Last year, Spotify data successfully predicted Italy’s Måneskin’s win, with ZITTI E BUONI being the most streamed Eurovision entry between March 2021 and May 2021. The band then went on to win the entire contest, highlighting their global popularity.

Here’s what Spotify data predicts for Eurovision 2022 – including where the UK entry, Sam Ryder is sitting.

Eurovision 2022 odds, according to Spotify data

Looking ahead to Eurovision 2022 this weekend, streaming data is placing Italy as a likely winner for the second year running. The host country’s entry, Brividi by Mahmood and BLANCO, has currently been streamed five times as many times as Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs with Hold Me Closer, which trails in second place.

The Netherlands’ S10 with De Deipte is in third placed, based on global streams Mar 2021-Apr 2022.

Excluding home entries, Italy’s Brividi is the top song in 70% of the participating countries, equating to 28 out of 40 countries.

Spotify correctly predicted Italy's MANESKIN as last year's Eurovision winners. Here's what is predicted for this year. Photo: Spotify.

If Italy did win twice in a row, they would join just four other countries to have done so: Spain, Luxembourg, Israel and Ireland, with Ireland taking the win three times in a row from 1992-1994.

Eurovision 2022 odds for UK’s Sam Ryder

Hopefully making a departure from previous years, the UK’s Eurovision song looks like it might avoid the infamous 0 points position. Sam Ryder’s SPACE MAN has been in the top five most streamed Eurovision entry tracks of over 65% of voting countries.

The singer is known around the world from his TikTok, which took off during the pandemic. Now, Sam Ryder’s entry song has surpassed four million streams on Spotify, placing him in the top ten of this year’s most streamed Eurovision entries globally.

United Kingdom's singer Sam Ryder arrives for the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 in Turin. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images.

Eurovision 2022 odds for Ukraine

Ukraine’s entry, Stefania by KALUSH, ranks as the top foreign entry song in five of the Eurovision markets, making it the second most common number one song after Brividi. Many are saying that global sympathy and support for Ukraine could push them to the top of the competition in this year's Ukraine.

So far, the track has seen over six million global streams on the platform. In a third of the Eurovision countries, Ukraine’s ‘Stefania’ is either the most or second most streamed Eurovision song, excluding home entries.

What's more, it’s in the top 10 foreign Eurovision entries for every single other participating country. The track is number one in Czech Republic, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova and Poland, and number 2 in Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Estonia, Israel, Lithuania and the Netherlands.