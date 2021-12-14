Events and venues get green light to continue in Scotland despite Omicron threat

Fireworks light up the sky over Edinburgh during the city's Hogmanay celebrations on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Picture: Ian Georgeson

New measured to reduce overcrowding and bottlenecks in key sectors is expected to be published this week.

Legal regulations will be put in place to ensure that operators “take measures which are reasonably practicable to minimise the risk of transmission.”

However it is not yet clear what impact this will have on events like Christmas pantomimes, live music gigs or Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession.

Most venues were unable to open in Scotland until after physical measures were finally lifted in August.

The First Minister insisted she was not asking anyone to ‘cancel Christmas” – but said she also wanted people to reduce as far as possible the contact they had with people from other households.

Ms Sturgeon said the government would also be “reinforcing” message on the importance of wearing face coverings, which are a legal requirement for cultural venues, indoor events and nightclubs unless people are eating, drinking or dancing.

There had been speculation that the government would extend the reach of Scotland’s vaccine passports scheme, which currently affects all events with a capacity of more than 10,000, indoor events with a standing audience of more than 500 and late-night venues with music, alcohol and dancing.However the move has been resisted by industry leaders because of the extra financial burden it would put on many venues and operators.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Firstly, we want to keep businesses open but to help achieve this we are asking them to step up the protections in place in their premises.

“We intend to amend regulations to put a legal requirement on those running businesses or providing services to take measures which are reasonably practicable to minimise the risk of transmission.

“We will issue guidance this week to make clear what this means for different sectors.

"This will include physical distancing, measures to control the flow of customers and protective screens.

“For hospitality, it will mean, for example, measures to avoid crowding at bars and between tables, and a reminder of the requirement to collect contact details of customers to help with contact tracing.

"We have extended the workplace testing scheme, which delivers lateral flow kits twice a week to all businesses who have signed up to it. I would encourage any business with 10 or more employees to join up, and encourage staff to test regularly.

“We will also be reinforcing the rules and public health messaging on the importance of wearing face coverings, and wearing them properly.”