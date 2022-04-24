Guitarist Pat, 64, plans to take to the road again next year along with his manager, US DJ the Reverend Derek Moody.

He will also do shows across the UK and Ireland, playing classic songs and tracks from a new tribute album.

The former heart-throb said he is "buzzing" and added: "I'm 64 and still kicking. Shang-A-Lang."

On the road again: Pat McGlynn, ex-member of the Bay City Rollers.

Moody, from Oregon, said he plans to come to Scotland in September for talks with a promoter and to work on new material with the ex-Roller.

He believes the gigs would be the guitarist's first abroad since 2009.

Moody added: "We are hoping for four dates in Japan, dates in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and a few in the US, including the west coast, east coast and Midwest.

"We will be performing new originals from Pat's Band, Pat Skies Are Blue, tribute album, which features artists covering his songs, plus new Pat songs, some hits from his solo career and Bay City Rollers classics.

"We hope to do this in 2023 if all goes well. We'll arrange meet and greets at each stop for him to meet fans and friends."

The Rollers had massive success in the 1970s with global hits such as Bye Bye Baby. After leaving the group in 1977, McGlynn formed his own band who became huge stars in Japan.