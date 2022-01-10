Exclusive: It's time to reveal the title of Edinburgh's 2022/23 panto spectacular

Grant Stott is The Henchman, Allan Stewart is Nurse May and Jordan Young is Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Edinburgh's Festival Theatre

The fairest panto of them all will see the stars of the Capital's annual spectacular decamp to the Festival Theatre as the King’s Theatre undergoes redevelopment, in what will be the first pantomime staged at the Nicolson Street venue since it was the Empire Theatre, some six decades ago.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will find legendary panto dame Allan Stewart returning as Nurse May, while the city's favourite baddie Grant Stott will play The Henchman as funnyman Jordan Young scores his hat-trick of Edinburgh pantos, as Muddles.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, says, “We’re excited to be hosting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre while the panto’s usual beloved home, the King’s, undergoes its transformational redevelopment. The story promises some super-sized fun on the Festival’s larger stage.”

With all the usual madcap comedy, slick song and dance routines, a magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, handsome prince and plenty of audience participation, Snow White will be a glittering treat for all ages.

Leading the company, Stewart, who has appeared in the King’s panto every year since 1998 and holds the venue’s record for playing Dame more times than any other actor, says, “Yes, Nurse May is back. Last time I played Nurse I had water-skooshing boobs. I don’t think I’ll be allowed to do that this time. I also realise that if we do the routine where I run back and forth across the stage I’ll have to run twice as far as the Festival Theatre stage is so big. It’ll get my step count up though.

“Seriously, however, I can’t wait to get on the Festival stage as I’ve never worked there.”

This will be only the third time that Snow White has featured as the Edinburgh panto and Stott, who appeared in both previous productions in 2002 and 2015, says, “I’m genuinely excited about this year's Snow White, we’re going all out to make it the biggest and most spectacular panto Edinburgh has ever seen.

“It’ll be the third time I’ve performed Snow White and, having previously played The Prince and Wicked Queen, I’m looking forward to playing The Henchman. I love a challenge with a new character and this guy has all the makings of nasty piece of work but perhaps not the sharpest axe in the box.”

Back as Muddles, Young too can’t wait. The actor best known as Alex Murdoch in River City and PC Jack McLaren Scot Squad, says, “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Edinburgh. After this year's panto run getting cut short we’ll all be even more intent on giving the best possible show.”

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison adds, “I am delighted the talented trio will be back. Every year they bring their wit, talent and charisma to the stage and it’s an absolute joy to work with them.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will run from 17 December to 22 January, 2023. Tickets go on general sale February 21.

