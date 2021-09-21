Festival to honour Scottish janitor who went on to become world-leading climate change expert

James Croll has been credited with unlocking many of the secrets about climate change.

Perthshire-born James Croll became one of the world’s first climate scientists after sitting in on lectures and borrowing books at the college in Glasgow where he worked

The life and legacy of Croll, whose contribution is now largely forgotten in his home country, is about to be celebrated as part of the Scottish Storytelling Festival.

The festival, which will be expanding across the country with a programme boasting more than 40 events next month, will also feature a celebration of the East Lothian-born conservationist John Muir, who would go on to become one of the founders of America’s national parks.

Storyteller Nicola Wright will be leading the tribute to Scottish climate science pioneer James Croll. Picture: Lydia Gschosmann

Storytelling Nicola Wright will use historical interpretation, props and film animation in her event in Edinburgh, "Floor Sweeper to Climate Pioneer,” which will recall how Croll, the son of a stonemason applied his mind to some of the biggest questions of his generation, including the age of the sun, the source and direction of ocean currents, the thickness of the Antarctic ice sheet, and the cause of the ice ages.

His research was encouraged after he secured a job at the Geological Survey of Scotland in Edinburgh and when he published his book, Climate and Time, his work became internationally celebrated.

The festival, which will open with a “feminine meditation” on Hamish Henderson’s iconic anthem “Freedom Come A’ Ye,” will feature a celebration of the life and work of the celebrated Orcadian storyteller, poet and writer George Mackay Brown to coincide with the centenary of his birth.

Marie Louise Cochrane and Heidi Docherty’s event Ladies Who Like It is billed as “an evening of humorous, inspiring and informative contemporary collected tales about sex.”

Mohan: A Partition Story will see Niall Moorjani retell a grandparent’s experiences of the Partitioning of India. With first-person telling from ‘Mohan’s’ perspective, the show is billed as “an evocative and thought-provoking evening of oral storytelling, with accompanying live music.”

Storyteller Daiva Ivanauskaitė and singer Agnė Čepaitytė will present the true story of Ingrid Ramm, one of thousands of

orphans from East Prussia, who travelled to Lithuania in search of food and shelter in the aftermath of the Second World War.

More than 190 live performances, involving at least 100 Scottish storytellers and musicians, will be part of the festival, which will also boast an online programme featuring a further 30 performers from Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Festival director Donald Smith said: “Stories and songs are vital for human survival. They carry our emotions, memories and values. They bind us together as families, communities and a nation, especially through tough times.

"As we emerge from the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will continue to engage, inspire and entertain as we travel through stories.