Your cinematic viewing options on free TV across the New Year’s holiday 📺🎞🎺

Looking for some viewing options while nursing the New Year’s hangover?

We’ve taken a look once again at some of your cinematic options available on free TV across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

With the likes of Disney classics and hallowed cinematic epics scheduled to screen, there is definitely something for everyone over the New Year’s break.

Still not got your fix of films during the sleepy period before going back to work in the New Year? Let us help occupy the free time you may have.

For the young ones though who might be tired of their 2024 Christmas present, there’s plenty on offer across those channels too, with an encore screening of the new Wallace and Gromit film, “Vengeance Most Fowl,” another Aardman Animation modern classic “Early Man” or Disney’s “Finding Dory.”

We’ve taken a look over the main five channels available - and ITV 2 also for good measure - to bring to you the film options available.

What films are screening on free-to-air TV over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

There's almost something of everyone in terms of films screening on free TV over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day - here's a look what's on the box. | Getty Images/Aardman/Disney/Canva

New Year’s Eve

9:00am: Early Man (BBC One)

9:00am: Jesus Christ Superstar (BBC Two)

9:45am: Star Trek IV : The Voyage Home (Channel 5)

11:40am: She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (BBC Two)

11:45am: Father Goose (Channel 4)

12:05pm: The Time Machine (Channel 5)

1:05pm: The Railway Children (BBC One)

1:15pm: Grease (ITV 1)

1:20pm: The Big Country (BBC Two)

2:00pm: Sherlock Holmes (2009) (Channel 5)

2:00pm: Casper (ITV 2)

2:05pm: The Guns of Navarone (Channel 4)

2:50pm: The Witches (2020) (BBC One)

3:55pm: Ice Age: Continental Drift (ITV 2)

4:30pm: Sherlock Holmes : A Game of Shadows (Channel 5)

5:05pm: The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (BBC Two)

5:45pm: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (ITV 2)

6:40pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Channel 4)

8:00pm: Godzilla: King of the Monsters (ITV 2)

8:00pm: Black Panther (BBC One)

8:45pm: No Time to Die (ITV 1)

11:05pm: The Godfather : Part II (Channel 4)

New Year’s Day

6:00am: The SpongeBob Movie : Sponge Out of Water (Channel 4)

8:15am: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (ITV 1)

8:35am: Top Hat (BBC Two)

9:00am: The Croods : A New Age (BBC One)

9:55am: Little Women (1994) (Channel 4)

10:10am: Star Trek IV : The Voyage Home (Channel 5)

10:30am: Finding Dory (BBC One)

10:45am: Bee Movie (ITV 2)

11:00am: Despicable Me 3 (ITV 1)

12:20pm: Lawrence of Arabia (Channel 4)

12:25pm: The Legend of Zorro (Channel 5)

12:40pm: Ice Age: Collision Course (ITV 2)

1:15pm: The Searchers (BBC Two)

1:55pm: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (BBC One)

2:25pm: Jumanji (1995) (ITV 2)

3:00pm: Crocodile Dundee (Channel 5)

3:10pm: The Man Who Would Be King (BBC Two)

3:15pm: Mary Poppins (1964) (BBC One)

3:35pm: Jurassic World (ITV 1)

4:30pm: Matilda (ITV 2)

4:50pm: Groundhog Day (Channel 4)

5:15pm: Crocodile Dundee II (Channel 5)

6:35pm: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (ITV 2)

6:45pm: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Channel 4)

8:55pm: Fast & Furious 9 (ITV 2)

10:00pm: The Untouchables (BBC Two)

10:15pm: Ghost (ITV 1)

11:55pm: La La Land (BBC Two)

