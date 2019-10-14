First pictures of Edinburgh's The Dome with Christmas 2019 decorations up in October
These pictures shows one Edinburgh venue is already getting in the Christmas spirit - in October.
The Dome, on George Street, has wasted no time getting in the Christmas spirit by adorning the columns of the Graeco-Roman façade with festive decorations.
One of the images, shared with the Evening News by Edinburgh Spotlight on Twitter, has caused quite a stir on social media.
One Twitter user replied to the picture asking: "Any chance we can have Halloween first?" while another poked fun at people who are annoyed by the early decorations, adding: "The amount of people annoyed at this..."
Another went down the philosophical route, saying: "If every day is Christmas it's never Christmas."
The Dome is known for its popular Christmas menus and drinks, with party-goers urged to book their seats around 18 months in advance. Traditionally, it has been one of the first venues in the capital to bring the festive cheer.
The venue opened its doors in 1996.
What do you think? Is it too early for Christmas decorations to go up? Have you seen any other festive decorations up around the city? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.