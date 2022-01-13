Frightened Rabbit reveal plans to ‘finish off’ unreleased Scott Hutchison songs

Unreleased songs written by the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison could see the light of day. Picture: Shutterstock

His brother Grant said the group felt a "responsibility" to finish off demo versions of songs Hutchison had been working on for a sixth Frightened Rabbit album.

Scott Hutchison took his own life in 2018 following lengthy struggles with depression and anxiety.

The Edinburgh-born musician had spoken months earlier about plans for a follow-up to the album Painting of a Panic Attack, which was released in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frightened Rabbit performing with the late Scott Hutchison.

Grant Hutchison suggested some of the unreleased songs may see the light of day this year in a magazine interview on the release of The Work, a book of his brother's lyrics and illustrations.

It has been produced in collaboration with designer Dave Thomas, a long-time collaborator with Frightened Rabbit.

In an interview with Flood Magazine, Grant Hutchison said: “I have various boxes of Scott’s: illustrations, lyrics, sketchbooks that we got from his flat.

“I’ve kept a sort of 'Frightened Rabbit’ box. I’ve been through it a couple times and I find it a quite enjoyable thing to do, although it’s hard.

"I guess it’s maybe the closest and most real thing to him that isn’t the music, because for me sitting down and listening to the music doesn’t really make a lot of sense.

"When it came to proofreading it (the lyrics book), which myself and Dave and obviously the publisher took a responsibility to do, I sat and listened to the songs while reading the lyrics just to make sure everything was right.

“Experiencing it like that – as opposed to live, where we would play a song from this album and a song from that album and kind of jump around – there was a creative evolution in Scott’s writing, not just with the lyrics but in the music as well. You could tell his writing became more sophisticated as the years went on."

Hutchison said he and his Frightened Rabbit bandmates had discussed ‘revisiting’ demo versions of his brother’s songs since he passed away in May 2018.

He added: “We have demos and I think straight away we were like, ‘OK, the way that music and recording and technology is now, these demos will probably never go away, someone will find them at some point and want to release them.’

‘So we kind of feel like, ‘This is Scott’s last work and if he would have trusted anyone to finish it off, it would be us.'

"I think this project and the act of just listening back to all the songs again…I’ve played drums for the first time in a couple of years, just playing along to songs that I learned to play the drums to.