Full cost of Edinburgh's first new concert hall for a century still unknown as work finally begins

The Dunard Centre, Edinburgh's first purpose-built concert hall for a century, is being created behind an historic Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra has not ruled out the final cost of its 1000-capacity New Town venue topping £100 million and is unable to say when it will be ready to stage its first concerts.

The cost of the venue, which was estimated at around £45 million when it was first announced six years ago, went up to £75 million in 2021 after a protracted legal battle with the developers of the nearby St James Quarter led to a lengthy delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SCO said it did not want to speculate on what the final bill would be while talks are ongoing with contractors.

The Dunard Centre, Edinburgh's first purpose-built concert hall for a century, is being created behind an historic Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square.

Most Popular

However the company insisted the project was on track as work began to clear and remove an office block behind an historic Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew. New drone footage was also released showing the site of the new building, which will open up access to several parts of the New Town.

The Dunard Centre, which will also become a major new venue for the Edinburgh International Festival, is being partly bankrolled by an arts charity created by an American arts philanthropist, Carol Colburn Grigor.

However the venue, which also be used regularly by the Dunedin Consort and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.” is also being funded to the tune of £25 million by the UK and Scottish governments, and the city council.

One of Britain’s leading architects, Sir David Chipperfield, and the Tokyo-based concert hall specialists Nagata Acoustics, have been working for years on the new venue, which will be designed to accommodate all forms of music.

The Dunard Centre, Edinburgh's first purpose-built concert hall for a century, is being created behind an historic Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square.

SCO chief executive Gavin Reid would not be drawn on whether any additional public funding would be needed for the project, which construction giant Sir Robert McAlpine is working on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has started on site behind the RBS building Dundas House despite huge uncertainty over the future of another major cultural development in the city after its budget soared over the last due to soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The operators of the King’s Theatre have pleaded with the two governments and the council to help rescue a long-awaited refurbishment to bridge a £9 million funding gap, which has seen the overall bill rise to an estimated £35 million over the last year.

Mr Reid said a cost rise for the Dunard Centre, was inevitable but would not quantify how this had affected the current cost of the city’s concert hall.

He said: “Today is day one in terms of the contractors going on site for work to start to bring down the bank building, for by floor. It is physically attached to Dundas House, so it is quite a delicate operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site clearance works will take place through most of the rest of this year and we are planning to be on site starting construction of the new building towards the end of this year.

“We have been working with McAlpine for a while now on a very detailed construction plan and programme.

“As the demolition and site clearance takes place in the coming months that plan and programme will become more detailed and more clearly defined.

"We are talking about a few years. I wouldn’t like to be more specific on that at the moment. It would be daft for me to say it will be this year or that year. It is unlikely to be less than three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are coming to the end of stage four design, which gives us a very clear idea of what the building is going to be like and its detailed design.

“We are going through a tender process at the moment with McAlpine and all of their sub-contractors to break down the construction programme into a lot of detailed packages which are being costed and worked on.

“We are in the middle of that process. It would be very premature to give any kind of overall figure at the moment, but by the summer we should have a good idea of the overall cost.”

Asked whether it was possible that the final cost of the concert hall could top £100 million, Mr Reid said: “I wouldn’t like to speculate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Gibson, managing director northern at SRM, said: “We have long been associated with the construction of iconic, bespoke buildings and we ook forward to working alongside Impact Scotland on delivering this initial phase of the Dunard Centre and completing the concert hall in the fullness of time."

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “I welcome this progress towards creating a world-class concert hall and new home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in Edinburgh, it promises to inspire audiences and performers for generations to come.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: "This is an exciting day for Edinburgh. The Dunard Centre will take a currently under-used location and turn it into a new 'jewel in the crown' for the city that will create jobs and opportunities, and support local businesses.”