Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington attended an official GOT convention in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 11) and gave the audience an update on the characters future. However, hopeful fans waiting for news of the spin-off series will have to wait a bit longer.

Harrington, 35, plays Jon Snow in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He was introduced in the first episode as the son of Ned Stark and is one of the only characters to have made it to the show’s finale alive.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kit said: "I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly." He adds: "At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that’s interesting."

Harrington added: "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay," the actor said.