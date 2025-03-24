The Searchers were part of the Merseybeat movement along with The Beatles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glastonbury Festival have revealed their acts for this year’s Acoustic Stage.

They include the final live performance of The Searchers, who formed in 1957.

Here’s the full list of acts for the Acoustic Stage so far, and what days they're scheduled to perform.

Glastonbury Festival have revealed the acts set to perform on their Acoustic Stage this year, with a very special performance from one of the UK’s longest-running pop groups.

In a rare weekend announcement, organisers listed off the acts performing on the stage across the July 27 to July 29 2025, with Friday set to see by the final performance of The Searchers .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band was formed in Liverpool in 1957 and they emerged during the early days of the British Invasion/Merseybeat, alongside iconic bands like The Beatles, contributing significantly to the development of pop music.

Outdoor portrait of pop band 'The Searchers', 1964. | Getty Images

While line-ups have changed over the years, the band has maintained a consistent presence in the music scene, touring and performing.

They are also joined by Friday's headline act Ani DiFranco , Saturday’s headliners Nick Lowe and Sunday’s headline act Roy Harper , while the likes of the London Community Gospel Choir, Nadia Reid and the Hothouse Flowers.

Glastonbury 2025 - Acoustic Stage line-up

Friday

Ani DiFranco

The Searchers

Dhani Harrison

Billie Marten

Skerryvore

Hugh Cornwell

Gabrielle Aplin

Tift Merritt

Nadia Reid

Our Man in the Field

Saturday

Nick Lowe

Hothouse Flowers

Jeremy Loops

The Coronas

The Bluebells

Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests

Sophie B. Hawkins

Oisin Leech

Lorraine Nash

Henry Grace

Sunday

Roy Harper

The Bootleg Beatles

Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell

London Community Gospel Choir

PP Arnold

The Riptide Movement

Michele Stodart

The Henry Girls

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook

Looking for some guidance ahead of this year’s festival at Worthy Farm? Take a look at our guide on what you need to know and what you shouldn’t bring.