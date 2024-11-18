Glastonbury Festival 2025: 11 musicians tipped to headline line-up as tickets sell out in 40 minutes

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 12:11 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As Glastonbury 2025 sells out in 40 minutes, here’s 11 picks who could headline next year’s event 🎪

Are you one of the lucky ones that managed to score tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 after the second wave of tickets went on sale Sunday morning?

If you are, congratulations - you are one of those who managed to secure a ticket from the second wave that ultimately sold out in the space of 40 minutes. If you didn’t, our commiserations, though there is always the reseller market or those who didn’t finish paying up their payment plan later in 2025. So not all is lost.

But who could you potentially miss out on seeing as next year’s headliners? Well, with help from OLGB, who aggregate and analyse a number of UK betting companies, including William Hill, they’ve given eleven updated suggestions on who the frontrunners ahead of the pilgrimage to Worthy Farm from June 25 2025.

So who are the bookies' favourites now and are any of the musicians included in your pick for next year’s cast of headliners at one of the most renowned music festivals in the world?

Here are eleven acts tipped to lead the line-up.

A rising star with Gen Z appeal, Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-punk energy and relatable anthems make her a strong contender for a fresh and dynamic Glastonbury set.

1. Olivia Rodrigo - 1/3

A rising star with Gen Z appeal, Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-punk energy and relatable anthems make her a strong contender for a fresh and dynamic Glastonbury set. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 1975 have leapt into the Glastonbury Festival 2024 betting odds, with Matt Healy and company currently 1/2 favourites to be announced as a headliner.

2. The 1975 - 1/2

The 1975 have leapt into the Glastonbury Festival 2024 betting odds, with Matt Healy and company currently 1/2 favourites to be announced as a headliner. | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Photo Sales
With his innovative beats and captivating live performances, Fred Again has skyrocketed in popularity, and his set would bring an electrifying, intimate vibe to the Pyramid Stage.

3. Fred Again.. - 10/11

With his innovative beats and captivating live performances, Fred Again has skyrocketed in popularity, and his set would bring an electrifying, intimate vibe to the Pyramid Stage. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
With his genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, Harry Styles would bring an undeniable charm to Glastonbury, blending rock, pop, and soulful ballads for an unforgettable headlining experience. It was also mark a fitting tribute to the late Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction.

4. Harry Styles - 7/4

With his genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, Harry Styles would bring an undeniable charm to Glastonbury, blending rock, pop, and soulful ballads for an unforgettable headlining experience. It was also mark a fitting tribute to the late Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTicketsHeadlinersMusiciansMusic Festivals
News you can trust since 1873