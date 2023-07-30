Good Omens: Neil Gaiman reveals third and final season is lined up to film in Scotland

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are the stars of Good Omens.

Another series of fantasy-comedy series Good Omens is set to be made in Scotland - once the industrial dispute crippling Hollywood is resolved.

Writer Neil Gaiman has revealed that the sets for the show, which has just second a second set made exclusively in Scotland, have been kept in place at the Bathgate studio complex where the Amazon production was based.

And the showrunner has told fans that he would have written a third, and final, series by now if it had not been for the ongoing strikes called by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Gaiman, who has been fielding questions from fans on social media, has admitted that they may have to wait until 2026 even if a third series if filming is able to go ahead next year.

Giaman, whose original 1990 novel written with Terry Pratchett was adapted for TV in 2019, reunited with Scottish director Douglas Mackinnon to make the second season of Good Omens entirely in Scotland. The six episodes, which saw Michael Sheen and David Tennant return to play the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, launched last week on Amazon Prime.

Posting on Twitter about the possibility of a third season, Gaiman said: “It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a writers strike on I'd be writing it right now.

"Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA.”

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on the set of Good Omens 2.

Asked when he expected to hear if a third season was going to be greenlit, Gaiman said: “I honestly don’t know. I and I don’t know if the strike will delay things.

“David and Michael are both SAG actors and I’m a WGA writer.

"Before the strkes, we had a plan and a timetable in place, I expected that around now I’d be handing over the first draft of epsiode six of season three and that the scripts would be in place and we’d just be waiting on Amazon to say yes or no over the viewer numbers.

"It won’t be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett wrote Good Omens in 1990.

"But obviously Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end.

"Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago.

"If it wasn’t for the strikes, I’d have most of it written by now. As it is, a first draft of Episode 1 and the final 15 pages of Episode 6 (in case I get hit by a bus) are written. The rest of it has to wait until the strike is done and we can pick up our pens.

"When the strike was called I took the post-it notes with the season three episode breakdown off the walls and put them sadly away.