A Grammy nominated musician who has performed with Bruce Springsteen will wrap his UK tour with a gig in Edinburgh this weekend before returning to the US.

Multi-talented Guy Davis is at the Voodoo Rooms on Sunday (November 19) for the second of his two Scottish shows. Ticket info here

He is a two-time, back-to-back Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues and a musician, actor, author, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, His shows blend blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word, and world music.

Davis is accomplished on six or 12-string guitar, five string banjo, harmonica, and even the didgeridoo. In his career he has performed alongside Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen, Dr John, Taj Mahal and Joss Stone, as well as opening for Chuck Berry, Joan Armatrading, and BB King, and perform all over the globe.

The multi talented Guy Davis (Pic: submitted)