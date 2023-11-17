Grammy nominated musician Guy Davis wraps UK tour with Edinburgh gig
Multi-talented Guy Davis is at the Voodoo Rooms on Sunday (November 19) for the second of his two Scottish shows. Ticket info here
He is a two-time, back-to-back Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues and a musician, actor, author, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, His shows blend blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word, and world music.
Davis is accomplished on six or 12-string guitar, five string banjo, harmonica, and even the didgeridoo. In his career he has performed alongside Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen, Dr John, Taj Mahal and Joss Stone, as well as opening for Chuck Berry, Joan Armatrading, and BB King, and perform all over the globe.
Guy won “Keeping The Blues Alive” Award, and was nominated by The Blues Foundation for Best Acoustic Album of the Year, Best Acoustic Artist of the Year, and Best Instrumentalist. In fact, he's been nominated nearly two dozen times by the Blues Foundation.