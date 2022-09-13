Great British Bake Off 2022: how to watch, catch up, and full cast

The Great British Bake Off will return to our screens tonight, kicking off series 13 of the popular show.

The show, which has gone on to become a global sensation, will see 12 hopeful bakers aiming to impress the judges with a range of bakes and challenges.

The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year.

Great British Bake Off season 13 contestants

The bakers will be hoping to avoid soggy bottoms and receive the highly sought after Paul Hollywood handshake.

So, how can you watch Great British Bake Off 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about keeping up this season.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

Series 13 of GBBO will kick off on Tuesday 13 September at 8pm.

A tweet on the official British Bake Off Twitter account , confirmed the news: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022?

The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.

If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.

What is the line-up for The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.

The include: