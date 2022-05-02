Hannah and the Paraorchestra are to perform in their first ever show in the Capital on May 5.

The Unfolding is an extraordinary eight-part album, recorded around the global pandemic. The album was released in full on April 1 by Real World Records and last week topped the UK’s Classical Album Chart.

The Unfolding live tour will see them performing in five locations. The tour kicks off in Edinburgh and moves onto Sage Gateshead for its second night, before a show later in the month in London and finally Bluedot Festival in Cheshire in July. Tickets are on sale now.

Hannah Peel and the Paraorchestra - coming to Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms on May 5. Pic: BBC

In this very special collaboration, there are pieces of music that seek to tell deeper stories. Others harness the talents of the players at their disposal in adventurous ways. Then there are the rare, generous works that make us think back to our roots as human beings and to our shared beginnings in the universe, that lift us in their melodies, rhythms and textures, that carry us with them.

The Unfolding also explores Paraorchestra’s progressive idea of what an orchestra should be, mixing acoustic, analogue, digital and assistive instruments and blending artforms and technologies.