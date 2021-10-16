David O'Donnell poses with the Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ trolley that was unveiled today at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

Harry Potter fans, dressed in their best robes and Hogwarts scarves, gathered at the station to pose with the latest addition, which has been installed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing in the UK.

The installation allows fans to recreate the moment when Harry first made it on to Platform 9 ¾, by running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before taking the 11 o’clock train to Hogwarts.

The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station and is visited every year by over 2 million people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twins Harris and Ethan Christie, both 9, pose with the Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ trolley that was unveiled today at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

The first 100 fans in Edinburgh were surprised with Lego Harry Potter gifts, however Edinburgh fans of the Boy Who Lived will need to be quick.

The trolley installation will be available at Waverley for fans to visit until 18th October.