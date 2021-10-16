Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Platform 9 ¾ trolley unveiled at Edinburgh Waverley
An iconic Platform 9 ¾ trolley has been unveiled at Edinburgh Waverley.
Harry Potter fans, dressed in their best robes and Hogwarts scarves, gathered at the station to pose with the latest addition, which has been installed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing in the UK.
The installation allows fans to recreate the moment when Harry first made it on to Platform 9 ¾, by running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before taking the 11 o’clock train to Hogwarts.
The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station and is visited every year by over 2 million people.
The first 100 fans in Edinburgh were surprised with Lego Harry Potter gifts, however Edinburgh fans of the Boy Who Lived will need to be quick.
The trolley installation will be available at Waverley for fans to visit until 18th October.