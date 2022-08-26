Harry Styles Edinburgh: Harry Styles announces Love On Tour date at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield in May 2023
Harry Styles is set to visit Edinburgh next year after the singer announced new dates as part of his Love On Tour.
The former One Direction singer has added 19 new dates to his sell-out tour, including a night at BT Murrayfield in the Capital on May 26.
The Edinburgh gig will be his only night in Scotland, with his other UK shows scheduled for London, Cardiff and Coventry.
It comes after he played 43 shows last year as well as two special shows in New York and Glasgow this year.
Today’s announcement comes after the release in May of his new album Harry’s House, which received rave reviews.
Tickets for the concerts are due to go on sale at 10am next Friday and can be bought at www.gigsinscotland.com.
The 19 new tour dates for 2023 are:
May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA ArenaMay 17 – Munich, Germany – OlympiastadionMay 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society ArenaMay 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield StadiumJun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De FranceJun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff ArenaJun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane CastleJun 13 – London, UK – Wembley StadiumJun 14 – London, UK – Wembley StadiumJun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality StadiumJun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – FestivalparkJun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel ArenaJul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE NarodowyJul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank ParkJul 8 – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-StadionJul 12 – Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis CompanyJul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad CoolJul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo AlgesJul 22 – Reggio, Italy – RCF Arena