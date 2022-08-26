Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former One Direction singer has added 19 new dates to his sell-out tour, including a night at BT Murrayfield in the Capital on May 26.

The Edinburgh gig will be his only night in Scotland, with his other UK shows scheduled for London, Cardiff and Coventry.

It comes after he played 43 shows last year as well as two special shows in New York and Glasgow this year.

Today’s announcement comes after the release in May of his new album Harry’s House, which received rave reviews.

Tickets for the concerts are due to go on sale at 10am next Friday and can be bought at www.gigsinscotland.com.

The 19 new tour dates for 2023 are: