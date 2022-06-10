As one of the most successful solo artists emerging from X-factor boy band One Direction, Harry Styles has topped the charts, toured the world, and sold millions of albums both before and after going solo in 2016. Not long later, he certainly gained himself a reputation with his rich music and distinctive sense of style.

His newly released album Harry’s House was the official follow-up to 2019’s Fine Lines, which debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and number one on the Billboard 200. The upcoming concert will mark the singer's first solo show in Scotland in four years. With just couple of days to go before Harry’s return, so here is some key information fans should know ahead of the show.

Harry Styles at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles will be playing at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday June 11th, after which he will tour throughout the UK and across Europe. The sold-out concert will feature songs from the 2019 album Fine Line, as well as the traditional throwback to One Direction with What Makes You Beautiful.

How to get to Harry Styles at Ibrox, amid Scotrail strikes

There are various disruptions to normal train services due to Scotrail strikes, with Scotrail recently advising football fans to leave games early due to the service cuts. The gig organisers advice fans not to rely on trains for their transport to and from Ibrox Stadium and, if they absolutely have to get the train, to be aware that they will need to leave early to catch the last train.

Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today morning television show in New York City on May 19th. Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images.

Alternatively, Happy Bus is operating coaches from 27 locations across Scotland to take fans to and from the show, which can be pre-booked from their website. There is also a car pick up and drop off location at Bellahouston Leisure Centre and Glasgow Science Centre, both of which are a short walk away from Ibrox Stadium.

Once you arrive, you’ll find three main Gates to get into the Stadium – A, B, and C. You should only enter via the Gate written on your ticket and check the locations on the site map, as some stands aren’t accessible via certain gates.Arrive early to leave time for queues on entry, as the venue will be carrying out security checks. You must also bring a valid and current ID with you - valid UK IDs must be photographic. Acceptable forms of ID include:

- Current UK or Overseas Driving License/ Provisional License Photocard

Harry Styles performs onstage at Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 30th. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS.

- Current UK or Overseas Current Passport

- Overseas Only Valid National ID card

- UK only 18 + PASS scheme card

- Young Scot Cards

- Ireland Age Card

- Forces ID Card

Harry Styles full setlist for Love on Tour

If you’re seeing Harry this weekend, here's the full setlist for his current tour:

- Golden

- Carolina

- Adore You

- Only Angel

- She

- Two Ghosts / Falling

- Sunflower Vol 6

- Woman

- Cherry

- Lights Up

- Canyon Moon

- Treat People With Kindness

- What Makes You Beautiful

- Fine Line

- Sign Of The Times

- Watermelon Sugar