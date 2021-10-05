The Academy Music Group expanded into Edinburgh for the first time last month by adding the complex to its portfolio of music venues in Glasgow, Brixton, Brixton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.

It seems sure to be good news for gig-goers, as it will almost certainly boost the number of bands that will visit the city as the entertainment industry seeks to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

More than £500,000 has already been spent on installing a new PA and lighting system into the 3,000-capacity venue, which in the past has seen concerts from the likes of Arcade Fire, Nick Cave, Bell & Sebastian, Oasis, Blur and Arctic Monkeys.

And already, some big names are slated to appear on the bill of the newly-invigorated former Corn Exchange.

Here are 10 that have been announced so far, with many more to follow.

Tickets are still available for all these shows and can be booked here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. DMA's A one night stand wasn't enough for DMA's - they'll be playing the Edinburgh O2 Academy on both October 18 and 19. Few bands can deliver a rowdy, live-affirming live show like the Aussie three-piece, who will be mixing old favourites with tracks from their third album 'THE GLOW'. Photo: 02 Academy Group Photo Sales

2. Fontaines D.C. Dublin’s Fontaines D.C. are building up a reputation for being one of the most exciting live acts to have emerged from Ireland for years. They've followed up their much-lauded debut album 'Dogrel' with the similarly citically-acclaimed 'A Hero's Death', and are sure to deliver a memorable and intense performance. They play the Capital on October 22. Photo: Academy Music Group Photo Sales

3. Rag'N'Bone Man The ever-popular Rag'N'Bone Man arrives in Edinburgh on October 26 with a new album, 'Life by Misadventure' under his belt. He'll be singing songs from the record, billed as being about growing up and moving forward, along with some of the hits that have earned him BRIT and Ivor Novello awards. Photo: Academy Music Group Photo Sales

4. Bullet For My Valentine Welsh heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine are touring their seventh, self-titled, new album and will roar into Edinburgh on November 1. Promising squealing guitar solos and monstrous riffs, it's one where a pair of earplugs may come in handy. Photo: Academy Music Group Photo Sales