The Academy Music Group expanded into Edinburgh for the first time last month by adding the complex to its portfolio of music venues in Glasgow, Brixton, Brixton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.
It seems sure to be good news for gig-goers, as it will almost certainly boost the number of bands that will visit the city as the entertainment industry seeks to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
More than £500,000 has already been spent on installing a new PA and lighting system into the 3,000-capacity venue, which in the past has seen concerts from the likes of Arcade Fire, Nick Cave, Bell & Sebastian, Oasis, Blur and Arctic Monkeys.
And already, some big names are slated to appear on the bill of the newly-invigorated former Corn Exchange.
Here are 10 that have been announced so far, with many more to follow.
Tickets are still available for all these shows and can be booked here.
